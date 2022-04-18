WBC president says made 'innocent mistake' meeting Kinahan

Placeholder while article actions load

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The president of the World Boxing Council has acknowledged making an “innocent mistake” by meeting with a promoter who fronts an Irish organized crime gang that has been targeted with sanctions by the American government. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mauricio Sulaiman attended a boxing event in Dubai last month and was pictured alongside Daniel Kinahan, one of the leaders of a gang for whom a reward of $5 million was offered by the U.S. Treasury Department for information that will lead to its destruction or arrest and conviction.

In a statement released Monday, nearly a week after U.S. sanctions were announced, Sulaiman said “at no time have we had any relationship with Daniel Kinahan.”

“I made an innocent mistake, due to absolute ignorance of the situation,” Sulaiman said. “In this way, I confirm that the World Boxing Council and all its members absolutely reject any action that is detrimental to human beings and we will continue, as always, in total compliance with the laws of all countries in the world.”

In his statement, Sulaiman underlined the “large number of social responsibility campaigns” undertaken by the WBC, focused on the prevention and awareness of the dangers of drug use.

Irish police urged boxing and all sports to cut ties with Kinahan’s crime gang, which the U.S. treasury office said operates in Ireland, is also established in Britain, Spain and the United Arab Emirates, and described its operations as a “significant transnational criminal organization.”

The High Court in Dublin has previously named Kinahan as a senior figure in organized crime, involved in international drug-trafficking operations and firearm offenses.

Kinahan has been pictured with world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

