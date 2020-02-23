On Sunday at American University’s Bender Arena, the senior got his chance at a rematch and he stayed far away from the bench. In front of a raucous crowd, Roach put on a show early and helped lead the No. 3 Panthers to a 74-63 semifinal victory.

“I was just so disappointed I couldn’t help my team win from the sideline [last year],” Roach said. “So the emotions were high with this one. I knew I couldn’t let my team lose this game.”

AD

The McDonald’s all-American finished with 24 points as the Panthers qualified for the conference finals for the first time since 2017.

AD

“He’s been amped all season,” Coach Glenn Farello said of Roach. “Every step that we’ve had in his journey back, he’s been like that. . . .It was really important for him to set the tone for us.”

After Paul VI (23-7, 18-4 WCAC) took a 12 point lead at halftime, No. 5 Gonzaga (22-10, 16-6) tried to will history to repeat itself. The Eagles clawed back into the game and tied it at 47 late in the third quarter. But Roach beat the buzzer with a jump shot to hand his team the lead heading into the fourth, and the Panthers never gave it back.

AD

Paul VI will meet No. 1 DeMatha in Monday night’s championship after the Stags held off St. John’s, 63-50, in the first semifinal of the day.

That game was also a rematch of last year’s semifinal, and like the Paul VI contest, it produced a new winner. The Stags lost in 2019 on a last-second defensive stop from St. John’s, and they discussed that outcome before taking the court Sunday.

AD

“Last year we came in here believing that we were going to play on Monday and everyone was going to move aside and let us go to Monday,” DeMatha Coach Mike Jones said. “But that’s not the way our league works. A very good team and a very good coach is clearly not going to let that happen. So we wanted to emphasize mentality. It wasn’t a revenge thing, it was just a help with preparation.”

AD

The Stags (29-3, 21-1) spent most of the evening with the lead and showed poise as the Cadets (23-8, 15-7) tried to mount a comeback. Senior forward Earl Timberlake led the team with 19 points, while big man Hunter Dickinson added 18.

DeMatha and Paul VI split their regular season series, as the Panthers upset the Stags late in the year to spoil the latter’s perfect conference record.