Moments before the locker room waterworks, the Mustangs had announced themselves as the new team to beat in one of the country’s best conferences. With a 43-40 win over No. 2 Paul VI at American University’s Bender Arena on Monday, No. 5 McNamara captured its third conference championship and first since 2008.

“This program has been through a lot,” senior forward Madison Scott said. “We did this for each other, we did this for McNamara, we did this for the community. I’m just at a loss for words right now.”

McNamara had spent the last decade watching as other schools ascend to conference dominance. First it was Monday’s opponent, Paul VI, which won three straight titles from 2014 to 2016. St. John’s responded with a three-peat of its own, culminating in a 66-51 win over McNamara in last year’s final.

“This means that everyone in the WCAC needs to watch out,” senior forward Liatu King said. “We were chasing for so long, now we have to be chased. As a senior, I’m proud of the legacy that we can leave.”

Oliver, a DeMatha alum, was hired in 2013 after a wildly successful stint with H.D. Woodson in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association. The year before he came aboard, the Mustangs finished 3-23. The team went 13-16 in Oliver’s first season and has finished well over .500 every year since.

“It means everything,” Oliver said of the title.

Oliver preaches passion, hoping his players will get excited about buying in. In Scott, a McDonald’s all-American, the coach found a true believer. In speaking about her team, the senior forward often gravitates to the same ideas — talking about the importance of trusting the process and putting in the work.

“She will be a coach one day,” Oliver said. “She’s a brilliant basketball mind. She’s like an extension of me out there.”

On Monday, the Mustangs (27-5) stifled Paul VI from the opening tip. Coming in, it was the Panthers (29-4) who had a reputation on that end of the floor, having allowed an average of just 34.8 points this season.

But McNamara made more stops. As his players formed a dogpile at midcourt, Oliver spent the moments after the victory telling anyone who would listen about his team’s key to success.