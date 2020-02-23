That didn’t make their 46-41 victory any less sweet.

“We had a bad taste in our mouth after last year,” Coach Frank Oliver said. “It fueled our fire all summer.”

No. 11 St. John’s (19-9, 14-6 WCAC) got down early and spent the game’s final three quarters battling back. They took a 41-40 lead with 2:30 left, but the Mustangs (26-5, 18-2 WCAC) scored the game’s final six points to close out a momentous victory.

“We’re on to tomorrow, that’s the biggest thing,” senior forward Madison Scott said. “We got the job done, and I’m just so proud of this team.”

Scott, a McDonald’s all-American, played in last year’s championship game with a broken foot. She was the Mustangs’ emotional leader Sunday, even when she was relegated to the bench with foul trouble late in the third quarter. She finished with 14 points, while senior forward Liatu King scored a team-high 16.

“We want to be great and we know that St. John’s is a great program,” Scott said. “We just kept trying to beat them, trying to beat them. We knew we could, just took us trusting the process.”

In the second girls’ semifinal game of the day, No. 2 Paul VI advanced to the conference championship for the sixth time in the last seven years with a 45-29 win over No. 8 O’Connell.

The Panthers (29-3, 18-2 WCAC), who have built their success on a stingy defense this season, held the Knights (21-6, 14-6 WCAC) to 10 or less points in every quarter. They are seeking their first conference title since 2016.

“This is a team that’s completely different than years past,” senior guard Faith Alston said. “We don’t have a top 50 player in the country. People might look at our roster and say ‘Who’s that.’ It doesn’t matter, we’re all focused on the team. We do this together.”

McNamara, who last won it all in 2008, provides an interesting matchup for the Panthers in Monday’s final at 6 p.m. The two programs split in the regular season, with McNamara earning a 17-point win just after New Year’s and Paul VI winning by 25 in early February.