Dense snowfall and flat light made a safe speed race impossible, the International Ski Federation said, adding that the decision was taken “due to the current weather conditions and the forecast for today.”
Tuesday’s race will be the third super-G of the season. Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel and defending overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won the previous two races.
