San Diego made the switch before Game 2 of the NLDS, adding Dan Altavilla to its 28-player roster.

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona revealed he underwent several surgeries in a four-day span and required an extended stay in intensive care while dealing with major health issues that sidelined him for most of the 2020 season.

Francona missed 48 of Cleveland’s 62 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He initially underwent an operation for a gastrointestinal problem in August that had bothered him for a year.

That was followed by blood clotting that led to more operations and him being admitted to the Cleveland Clinic.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with planning to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball as part of a project to shrink affiliations from 160 to 120.

MLB said Wednesday it had retained Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work on the transition.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expired Sept. 30 without a successor deal following a year of acrimonious negotiations.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds president Dick Williams has resigned to pursue other interests with his family’s property development business, the team said Wednesday.

The 50-year-old Williams worked in Reds baseball operations for 15 years and has been president since 2016. The Reds said he is leaving to work more closely with family-owned and controlled North American Properties, which has an ownership stake in the team.

Nick Krall will continue in his role as vice president and general manager.

NFL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Gilmore acknowledged his positive test for the virus, but said he remains asymptomatic and “will take this as it comes.”

The Patriots put Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Charges in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana.

The NFL also had contingency plans in place for recent games played in California because of concerns about how wildfires were affecting air quality. So far, no West Coast games have been moved or rescheduled.

As of Wednesday, forecasts indicated Hurricane Delta would come ashore in Louisiana on Friday as far west as near the Texas-Louisiana border, or as far east as the New Orleans area.

ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins is being benched by the Washington Football Team and replaced at quarterback by Kyle Allen for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington’s team Twitter feed announced the QB switch Wednesday. The move comes after just four games under new head coach Ron Rivera.

Washington is off to a 1-3 start and currently on a three-game losing streak after rallying to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

PHILADELPHIA — Malcolm Jenkins has teamed with fellow NFL players to launch a venture capital fund.

The three-time Pro Bowl safety and two-time Super Bowl champion launched Broad Street Ventures on Wednesday. The fund focuses on late stage and growth stage technology and consumer products. It has already invested in Airbnb, Epic Games, Turo, NoBull, Automattic and ZenWtr.

Jenkins, a strong advocate for racial equality, hopes his newest business introduces more Black men and women to the venture capital world.

NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder.

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.

Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week.

NHL

MONTREAL — Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur is facing a recurrence of lung cancer, the hospital treating him announced Wednesday.

Lafleur was informed of the diagnosis during an appointment with his medical team earlier this week at the Centre hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal.

“It’s a big blow, but I’m continuing my battle with confidence and serenity,” Lafleur, 69, said in a statement.

Dr. Mustapha Tehfe, oncologist-hematologist at the hospital, said Lafleur will begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

GOLF

LAS VEGAS — Brooks Koepka said Wednesday he will play next week in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Koepka has not played since he missed the cut in the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 14. He withdrew ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs because of lingering injuries with his leg, hopeful time off would allow him to play in the U.S. Open. Instead, he had to withdraw because he wasn’t fully healthy.

SOCCER

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado’s home game against Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday night after a member of the Rapids’ staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Soccer said the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts.

SAO PAULO — Brazil striker Neymar left Wednesday’s training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday’s opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told journalists at the training ground in Teresopolis that Neymar had already started getting treatment but that it was too soon to say whether he’ll be fit for the game at the Neoquimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

“The next 24 hours will be important to see how he will recover,” Lasmar said.

TRACK AND FIELD

VALENCIA, Spain — World champion Joshua Cheptegei broke the world record in the men’s 10,000 meters on Wednesday shortly after Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey had set a new mark in the women’s 5,000 at a specially held track meet in Valencia.

At the event dubbed “World Record Day,” the two runners used the help of pacers and a specially designed lighting system along the track to successfully break the two long-standing marks.

Cheptegei crossed the line in 26 minutes, 11 seconds to break Kenenisa Bekele’s mark of 26:17.53 set in Brussels in 2005.

Gidey’s time of 14:06.62 was almost five seconds better than the previous record set by fellow Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in Oslo in 2008.

COURTS

SAO PAULO — A Brazilian judge has closed an investigation into possible cybercrimes violations involving soccer star Neymar, a case linked to a woman’s rape allegation that led to no charges against him, The Associated Press learned Wednesday night.

A person close to the investigation with access to the judge’s Oct. 2 ruling provided a copy to the AP. In it, Rio de Janeiro judge Marcel Laguna Duque Estrada tersely states the cybercrimes probe of Neymar must be ended. The rape case was closed more than a year ago by another judge.

