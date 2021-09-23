In a 59-page brief filed Wednesday with the appellate court in San Francisco, the USSF said U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles correctly granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim in May 2020. The judge ruled the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement with U.S. Soccer and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men. He allowed their allegation of discriminatory working conditions to go to trial, and the sides reached a settlement on that portion.