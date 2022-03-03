One potential buyer had already gone public to reveal Abramovich was trying to sell with a price tag of at least $2.5 billion floated. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claimed he “received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich” along with three other people.

Story continues below advertisement

NFL

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals signed coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions on Thursday that keep them under contract with the team through 2027.

Advertisement

The moves give some security to the two men who helped guide the franchise to rapid improvement over the past three seasons, but who also oversaw a head-scratching collapse last season after a 10-2 start to the schedule.

Kingsbury was hired prior to the 2019 season, largely because of his expertise in dealing with quarterbacks. Kyler Murray, a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the same offseason. The Kingsbury-Murray pairing has brought steady improvement, from 5-10-1 in 2019 to 8-8 in 2020 to 11-6 in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Keim is in his 23rd season with the Cardinals and ninth as the general manager after being elevated to the spot in 2013.

NBA

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson’s recovery from a right foot injury has improved to the point where he can gradually resume basketball activities, the New Orleans Pelicans said Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, there remains no timetable for when he might play in a game.

The announcement came after physicians examined recent imaging of Williamson’s foot and saw evidence of “improved bone healing.”

NHL

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens will be allowed to have full capacity at the Bell Centre sooner than expected.

Quebec’s government had earmarked March 14 as the return to 100% capacity in venues across the province, but the timeline was moved up Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

That means the Canadiens will be allowed to fill their arena to capacity when they host the Seattle Kraken on March 12. It will be the first time Montreal has had a capacity crowd in three months.

GOLF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods still moves the needle in golf even when he barely plays.

The PGA Tour informed players on Wednesday that Woods was the winner of the new $40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards those who generate the most positive interest in golf measured by five metrics.

Advertisement

Woods won the $8 million prize over Phil Mickelson, who claimed on Twitter in December that he was the winner.

WNBA

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty were fined a WNBA record $500,000 for chartering flights to away games during the second half of the season last year and for other league rules violations, according to a person familiar with the fine.

Story continues below advertisement

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because no official announcement of the fine had been made.

Liberty owners Joe and Clara Tsai, who have been very vocal about trying to find better travel accommodations for WNBA teams, paid for the charters as well as for a trip to Napa Valley over Labor Day weekend. That trip was a benefit that vastly exceeded the allowable compensation to players.

— By AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg.

Advertisement

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Wednesday on a sports radio call-in show that there’s a plan in place for when he steps down.

“There’s a plan,” Boeheim told ESPN Radio in Syracuse.

Story continues below advertisement

Boeheim did not reveal details of the arrangement because that could have an effect on recruiting. He said the university will decide when to make it public and he expects to have input on the selection of his replacement.

The 77-year-old Boeheim, the second-winningest coach in Division I history with 997 victories, behind only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, is nearing the end of his 46th season at the helm.

AMHERST, Mass. — UMass has fired men’s basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season.

McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament.

Advertisement

UMass has reached the NCAA Tournament just once since making seven straight trips from 1992-98 under John Calipari and Bruiser Flint, including a trip to the Final Four in 1996 that was vacated for rules violations.

Story continues below advertisement

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fired coach Pat Baldwin on Wednesday, one day after a first-round loss in the Horizon League Tournament concluded his fifth straight losing season.

The Panthers went 57-92 overall and 34-59 in league play during Baldwin’s five-year tenure.

Milwaukee had high hopes this season following the arrival of five-star recruit Patrick Baldwin, the coach’s son. Patrick Baldwin was rated as the nation’s No. 8 prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

BOXING

SAN DIEGO — Canelo Álvarez has chosen the next series of challenges for himself atop the boxing world.

Advertisement

The undisputed super middleweight world champion will move up to light heavyweight for the second time on May 7 to take on WBA champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) in Las Vegas.

Story continues below advertisement

If Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) wins, and if Gennady Golovkin beats Ryota Murata in Japan in April, Álvarez and Golovkin will complete their highly entertaining trilogy in the late summer or early fall.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22.

The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

COURTS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he chased a pickup carrying Harry Goularte through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile (18-kilometer) high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Velasquez fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding Goularte’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

___