COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland interim coach Matt Canada has taken steps to ensure the Terrapins are poised to deal with the heat of summer during his practices following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

In the first workout since Maryland publicly accepted responsibility for mistakes that contributed to McNair’s death, two tents were in place at the practice field to provide shade. Underneath the awnings were several fans, along with liquids and ice.

Practice sessions have been shortened to less than two hours, with time for breaks.

Overcome by heat and exhaustion, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill on May 29. He died on June 13. According to the family attorney, the preliminary death certificate listed the cause of death as heatstroke .

BASEBALL

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuna’s chance to extend his three-game streak of leadoff homers was put on hold when the Marlins’ Jose Urena hit him with his first pitch, triggering a melee that led to the benches and bullpens for Atlanta and Miami emptying twice.

No punches were thrown, but Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected. Snitker had angry words for the pitcher as he led the first exodus from Atlanta’s dugout toward the mound.

Urena’s 97 mph fastball hit Acuna’s left elbow, leaving the 20-year-old rookie star in obvious pain. The Braves said X-rays were negative and results of further tests would be announced Thursday. Atlanta won the game 5-2 to complete a four-game sweep.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Aaron Cox, a former Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect and the brother-in-law of star outfielder Mike Trout, has died. He was 24.

The Angels disclosed no further details in a statement issued on behalf of Trout and his wife, Jessica Cox.

Cox was a 19th-round draft pick by the Angels in 2015. He attended Millville High School in New Jersey and Gannon University.

Cox spent parts of three seasons in the Angels’ system, including 11 games this season with Class A Inland Empire. He retired from baseball earlier this summer.

Trout had been away from the Angels this week due to a personal family matter. The two-time AL MVP is on the disabled list with an injured right wrist.

PRO FOOTBALL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jalen Ramsey is making headlines from his couch.

Three days after being suspended for screaming obscenities at reporters, the Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback is criticizing several NFL quarterbacks — and praising a few.

In an interview with GQ magazine , Ramsey called Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen “trash” and said Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was “overrated” and a product of Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Eli Manning of the New York Giants also got less-than-stellar reviews. Ramsey called Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger “decent at best.”

The interview is part of an interesting week for Ramsey, who was suspended for the week after he screamed at media members who were videotaping a post-practice altercation between defensive ends Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue.

MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel was placed in the Canadian Football League’s concussion protocol.

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was hit at the goal line last weekend, leading to a fumble that a teammate recovered for a touchdown in a 24-17 loss at Ottawa. Manziel completed the game, but missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday as the team prepares to play at Edmonton on Saturday night.

TENNIS

MASON, Ohio — Novak Djokovic inched closer to one of the few titles to elude him throughout his career.

Djokovic overcame an upset stomach and a sluggish first set, beating Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 before heavy rain halted afternoon matches at the Western & Southern Open.

The 10th-seeded Djokovic is trying to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 trophies. He has reached the finals at Cincinnati five times and dropped all five matches — three to Roger Federer, two to Andy Murray.

There was one notable upset in the men’s bracket: Robin Haase beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Defending champion Grigor Dimitrov beat Mischa Zverev 7-6 (5), 7-5.

In the women’s bracket, top-ranked Simona Halep led 4-6, 6-3, 4-3 when more rain forced her match against qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic to be suspended overnight.

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki retired because of an injured left knee after losing the first set 6-4 to Kiki Bertens.

Sloane Stephens — the defending U.S. Open champion — overcame a thumb injury during a 6-3, 6-2 victory over qualifier Tatjana Maria.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks re-signed right wing Ondrej Kase to a three-year, $7.8 million contract.

Kase scored 20 goals last season, establishing himself as a promising talent when given his first extensive NHL playing time. The 22-year-old Czech forward added 18 assists and had five game-winning goals along with a plus-18 rating.

SOCCER

AUSTIN, Texas — Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt got a major boost in his effort to move the Major League Soccer club to Texas when the Austin City Council voted to move ahead with a plan for a new, privately funded stadium on city land. Austin is the largest metropolitan area in the country without a major league sports franchise.

TALLINN, Estonia — Atletico Madrid finally got the better of Real Madrid on the European stage, scoring twice in extra time to win 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup final in its rival’s first game without Cristiano Ronaldo.

GOLF

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jesus Montenegro of Argentina, the 998th-ranked amateur in the world, toppled top-ranked Braden Thornberry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, 2 and 1 in the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach as the world’s top three amateurs lost in the round of 64.

