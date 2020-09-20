The reality that Coach Ron Rivera faces in trying to turn a team that went 3-13 last season into a playoff contender is that he inherited an offense that isn’t deep enough or talented enough to carry it through games against good teams such as the ascending Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday’s 30-15 loss to Arizona beneath the translucent roof of StateFarm Stadium was hardly a bad defeat; a lot of teams will struggle to contain Kyler Murray, the Cardinals’ dazzling young quarterback, this fall. Arizona’s offense is so fast and imaginative and filled with gifted pass catchers, the Cardinals might win plenty of games this year.

But the loss was a shot of reality for Washington, showing just how much its own offense must grow before this team can legitimately talk about postseasons again.

The reminders were everywhere Sunday. They were in the surge of Arizona’s pass rushers swarming through a left side of the offensive line where tackle Geron Christian Sr. and guard Wes Martin have been overmatched. They were in the desperate heaves of quarterback Dwayne Haskins as he tried to force throws to too many receivers and tight ends unable to separate themselves from defenders. And never was the room for growth more apparent than in the slow, agonizing shuffle star right guard Brandon Scherff made off the field, his right knee having bent awkwardly in a scrum, not only throwing the season of the team’s best lineman in doubt but exposing the fragility of a line that is Washington’s greatest weakness.

“These are growing pains, guys,” Rivera said in his postgame news conference. “We’ve got a lot to learn. We’re a young team. That’s just the truth of the matter.”

The NFC East standings entering the day may have been deceiving. They carried Washington’s name at the top with a perfect 1-0 record and provided hope that this weird season might somehow be different with Rivera’s messages about a winning culture. Aside from the defensive front’s dominance and the offense’s ability to turn turnovers into touchdowns, there was little Washington did particularly well in the Week 1 victory over Philadelphia. The win that propelled it into first place came from opportunity and will.

The truth of 2020 is probably closer to what Washington showed Sunday in a nearly silent canyon of empty red seats. This is a team that is going to take a lot of time to find itself offensively.

“A process,” Haskins called it while sitting in a postgame interview room.

“A great opportunity to learn,” Rivera said.

While Rivera believes the young players he inherited and drafted will form the foundation of what he likes to call a “sustainable winning culture,” and while he has been surprised that this group is more talented than he first thought, he also is realistic. This season might have some pleasant surprises like Week 1, but it is going to have its share of days like Sunday when he will sit after the game and grumble about second-and-ones that don’t turn into first downs and the first-quarter strip-sack of Haskins on the Arizona 9-yard line that cost Washington a shot at a touchdown when Arizona led only 7-0 and the game had yet to go sliding out of control.

Perhaps most telling of the way Rivera sees this team and his season was how he settled for a field goal on a fourth-quarter fourth down from Arizona’s 6-yard line, down 20-0, because he didn’t want his players to feel the shame of being shut out, even if a touchdown meant making it a two-score game.

Later, he decided against calling late timeouts as the offense finally started to move. He didn’t want to risk an injury to a player trying to make a spectacular play in what was probably a lost cause. This season is a long-term project.

Sometimes a loss such as Sunday’s will deliver better lessons for the future than a victory that came because a couple of plays happened to work out late. Several people who have played for or coached with Rivera say he is best when everyone can taste the sting of failure. It gives him something to work with going forward.

Washington’s players packed quickly after their defeat. The standings said they are still tied for first in the NFC East at 1-1, mainly because the rest of the division has struggled in the season’s first two weeks. Nothing about Sunday said this is a team ready to chase first place, not for any reasonable amount of time. It’s a young group with a promising defense, a second-year quarterback who managed to throw for 223 yards Sunday and a lot of work ahead of it to build a consistent offense.