COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will rely on an outside law firm to investigate what coach Urban Meyer knew and did about domestic abuse accusations against a former assistant, a process expected to be completed within two weeks, the university said.

Ohio State said in a release that a trustees’ committee formed to coordinate the investigation had an initial meeting and has hired a firm to conduct the probe of Meyer, who says he followed proper protocol when informed of a 2015 abuse allegation against assistant Zach Smith.

Mary Jo White of the national firm Debevoise & Plimpton is leading the investigation, the university said. She’s a former federal prosecutor and a former chairwoman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange.

Any decisions resulting from the investigation will be made by Ohio State President Michael Drake in consultation with university trustees, the statement said.

BASEBALL

BOSTON — Andrew Benintendi’s hit bounced a handful of times before finding its way into center field for the winning run and a big four-game sweep over the rival Yankees.

Benintendi’s RBI single with two outs in the 10th capped Boston’s rally from three runs down in the ninth against New York closer Aroldis Chapman, and the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep with a 5-4 victory Sunday night.

Boston opened a 9 1/2-game lead atop the division over the Yankees, who lost their season-high fifth straight.

Mookie Betts hit his 26th homer for Boston (79-34), which has won eight of nine games and owns the majors’ best record.

The Yankees hadn’t been swept in a four-game series by the Red Sox when they entered a series 30 or more games over .500 since Hall of Famer Ted Williams’ rookie season in 1939, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

LOS ANGELES — Roberto Osuna is getting a second chance with the Houston Astros. They also made it clear they won’t give him another one.

The All-Star closer met his new Astros teammates Sunday and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting after completing a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The defending World Series champions acquired Osuna on Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his penalty. The reliever was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend May 8 in Toronto. Few details have been made public and the next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Speaking with reporters in the dugout, Osuna revealed little about the morning meeting in the Astros’ clubhouse at Dodger Stadium and did not discuss the case pending against him.

GOLF

AKRON, Ohio — Justin Thomas took all the drama out of the final World Golf Championship at Firestone, never letting anyone closer than two shots and closing with a 1-under 69 to win the Bridgestone Invitational for his third PGA Tour title this season.

Thomas finished at 15-under 265 for a four-shot victory over Kyle Stanley, who got within two shots of the lead until bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. Stanley closed with a 68.

Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player who was coming off a victory in the Canadian Open last week, had a 64 and shared third with Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, who also had a 64. Rory McIlroy shot 73 to tie for sixth.

Tiger Woods, an eight-time winner at Firestone, shot 73 to finish 15 shots behind.

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Georgia Hall of England reeled in Pornanong Phatlum in a final-round duel at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to win the Women’s British Open for her first major title.

Roared on by the large galleries in her home country, the 22-year-old Hall only took the lead for the first time after a 20-foot putt for birdie at the 16th hole and stayed steady to post 5-under 67.

After tapping in for a bogey at No. 18 — her first of the day — to secure a two-shot victory over Pornanong (70), Hall hugged her playing partner from Thailand before being lifted off her feet by her caddie, father Wayne.

Hall, who receives a check of $490,000, became the first English major winner since Karen Stupples won this event in 2004, and the fourth overall along with Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas. She followed Stupples and Catriona Matthew of Scotland — who won in 2009 at Lytham — as the only British winners of the Women’s British Open since it achieved major status in 2001.

RENO, Nev. — Andrew Putnam won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title, holding off Chad Campbell by four points in the modified Stableford scoring event.

Putnam closed with a 22-foot birdie putt from off the front of the green on the par-5 18th when a bogey would have been enough for the breakthrough victory at Montreux Golf and Country Club.

Putnam earned $612,000, a two-year tour exemption and a spot next week in the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. The 29-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, also jumped from 55th to 31st in the FedEx Cup standings.

The winner had nine points in the round and 47 overall under the format that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.

Monday qualifier John Oda, a former UNLV player, tied for third with J.J. Spaun with 38 points. Oda earned a spot in the Wyndham Championship with the top-10 finish.

BLAINE, Minn. — Kenny Perry won the 3M Championship one last time, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions event that is being replaced by the PGA Tour’s 3M Open.

Also the 2014 and 2015 winner at TPC Twin Cities, the 57-year-old Perry matched Hale Irwin’s tournament record of three victories in the final edition of the event that started in 1993.

Five shots ahead after rounds of 66 and 60, Perry finished at 21-under 195. Perry won his 10th senior title and first since the 2017 U.S. Senior Open. He won the last of his 14 PGA Tour titles in 2008.

Wes Short Jr. was second after a 63.

NFL

CANTON, Ohio — One of the great leaders football has seen, Ray Lewis used his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech to call for more enlightened leadership in the United States.

The last of the seven members of the class of 2018 on hand to be enshrined, Lewis eschewed notes and the lectern, instead strolling along the stage and passionately urging his listeners to come together.

“Are you living every day to make this world better?” Lewis asked Saturday night at the end of his 33-minute oratory, often invoking the teachings of Martin Luther King.

Lewis was joined by Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard as inductees at the hall ceremony.

Another inductee, Terrell Owens , declined to attend. Instead, he held his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was shown in a video and his photo was hanging in Tom Benson Stadium. Otherwise, T.O. was MIA.

TENNIS

WASHINGTON — Alexander Zverev’s second Citi Open title in a row is merely the latest sign that he is separating himself from the other up-and-coming youngsters in tennis.

Zverev became the first man in nearly a decade to win consecutive titles at Washington’s hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, overpowering Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the final Sunday.

Juan Martin del Potro won the Citi Open in 2008 and 2009.

Two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova won the women’s final, erasing four match points in the second set on the way to a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic. Kuznetsova also won the title in Washington in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.