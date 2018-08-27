ESPORTS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say a gunman opened-fire at an online video game tournament in Florida, killing two people before fatally shooting himself as a livestream of the event appeared to capture gunfire, shouts and screams.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference after the rampage Sunday afternoon that nine other people were wounded by gunfire and two others had been hurt in the chaos as people sought to flee.

He said authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore carried out the attack with at least one handgun at the Jacksonville Landing, a complex of eateries and shops on the St. Johns River in that north Florida city. He says the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot and authorities were still confirming his identity.

He says he has no immediate motive for the shooting.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Any attempt by Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to eliminate work-related text messages on his university-issued phone to hide information would be illegal, open records experts said following a two-week investigation into his handling of domestic violence allegations against an assistant coach.

Ohio State suspended Meyer for three games after investigators concluded he mishandled Zach Smith’s repeated professional and behavioral problems and instead protected his protege for years through domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. Among the many questions raised by the investigation into the highly successful coach of the fifth-ranked Buckeyes was how he responded when the story broke.

On Aug. 1, investigators say, Meyer and the team’s director of operations discussed ways to change the settings on his phone to eliminate messages older than a year. The discussion came the same day a story said Smith’s then-wife had shared allegations of domestic violence with Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, via texts.

PRO BASKETBALL

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s city attorney said officers did nothing wrong when they used a stun gun on Bucks’ player Sterling Brown during his arrest over a parking violation in January — a direct contradiction to the police chief and mayor, who condemned the officers’ actions.

The city attorney’s assertion comes in response to a lawsuit Brown filed in June alleging that officers targeting him because he is black and that their use of force was unwarranted. Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown and in May announced that 11 of the officers involved in the rookie guard’s arrest were disciplined or retrained.

But city attorney Grant Langley said in a court filing in federal court Friday night that Brown was at least partially to blame for what happened on Jan. 26 during his encounter with police outside a Walgreens at around 2 a.m.

“The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions,” the court filing reads.

BASEBALL

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It only took one pitch for Mana Lau Kong to deliver Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade.

Kong homered to center field on the first pitch his team saw Sunday, and Ka’olu Holt pitched a complete game to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship.

It’s the first Little League World Series title for Hawaii since 2008. Hawaii is now one of seven U.S. states with at least three LLWS championships.

Hawaii got two runs in the third inning by capitalizing on a rare miscue from South Korea.

A wild pitch from starter Kim Yeong-hyeon scored Zachary Won, and Taylin Oana ran in all the way from second after an errant throw home. The mistake was just the second error of the tournament for South Korea.

Holt allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Seoul, South Korea, has played in the three of the last six LLWS title games, but won only once — in 2014. It lost in 2016 to Maine-Endwell, New York.

TORONTO — Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales set a team record by homering for the seventh consecutive game Sunday, becoming the seventh player in major league history with a home run streak of at least seven games.

Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long, and Don Mattingly share the record with home runs in eight straight games.

Morales has connected eight times in his streak, the longest in the majors this season. He extended his run with a two-run drive to right off Philadelphia right-hander Vince Velasquez in the third inning, his 21st of the season.

Jose Cruz Jr. homered in six straight games for the Blue Jays in 2001.

Morales has hit safely in 10 straight games.

Morales has six home runs in 116 at-bats at Baltimore’s Camden Yards, where the Blue Jays begin a three-game series Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A Mississippi high school football player who collapsed on the sidelines of a game has died.

Sophomore Dennis Mitchell, 16, collapsed on the field Friday night, news outlets reported. In a post on Byhalia High School’s Facebook page Saturday, the school announced Mitchell’s death and asked that people keep Mitchell’s family and school community in their prayers.

Mitchell was standing on the sidelines in the second quarter when he fell face-first and then began shaking, The Press Register reported. Players immediately called for help and the game stopped.

Byhalia parents, school officials and emergency workers began to treat the 5-foot-11, 260-pound Mitchell. Coaches could be heard calling out, “Stay with me, Dennis. Stay with me.”

Mitchell was lifted on a stretcher and placed in the back of the ambulance, which then transported him to Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale.

Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith said Mitchell was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:40 p.m. Friday. The body will be sent for an autopsy, but Meredith said Mitchell had no prior health problems and heat was not a factor.

