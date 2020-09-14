Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered Sunday with an 0-3 career record in major title matches. This was Zverev’s debut in a Grand Slam final.

On Saturday, Naomi Osaka won her second U.S. Open title, rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Osaka, just 22, won her third Grand Slam title by turning around the match after playing poorly in the first set.

Azarenka fell to 0-3 in U.S. Open finals, all in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

ROME — Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced on Saturday.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on Monday.

In the men’s tournament, U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York.

MLB

MILWAUKEE — Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season, shutting down the Milwaukee Brewers for the Chicago Cubs’ 16th no-hitter in a 12-0 victory Sunday.

Mills got Jace Peterson — who replaced star slugger Chritsian Yelich late in the blowout — to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth. Baez completed the play, and the Cubs swarmed around Mills, tearing off his cap and pulling at the smiling right-hander’s uniform.

Mills (5-3) threw 114 pitches and hardly had any close calls.

Mills struck out five and walked three. His five strikeouts are the fewest in a Cubs no-hitter since Ken Holtzman in 1969.

DENVER — Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with a two-run shot in the eighth inning Sunday, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 5-3 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies.

Trailing 3-2, the 40-year-old Pujols lined a fastball from Carlos Estevez (1-3) into the empty seats in left for his 660th homer. The ball was quickly retrieved.

It was his first homer since Aug. 4. Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez on the career home run list.

NBA

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, essentially choosing free agency over a return to the club with whom he has spent the last four seasons.

D’Antoni told the Rockets on Sunday — not even a full day after the team’s season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston. Team owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the move later Sunday.

ESPN first reported the 69-year-old coach’s decision.

D’Antoni was with the Rockets for four seasons. Houston went 217-101 in his regular-season contests, a .682 winning percentage.

NHL

EDMONTON, Alberta — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders is the winner of the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.

The league announced Saturday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season.

After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started. That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings.

Among the replacements were Sun Belt powers Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State. Clemson is still No. 1, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame and coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.

The deal was announced between the first and second quarters of the Fighting Irish’s home game against Duke. Kelly is entering his 11th season as Notre Dame coach, and 30th season as a head coach in college football.

Financial terms were not released by the private school.

GOLF

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie.

It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than the 29-year-old Lee.

She was never in the lead at any point until she calmly holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th to beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, who each had the lead on the back nine.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue with Harry Maguire as the team’s captain for the new season, calling the defender “an absolute top human being.”

Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence last month for assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery during an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos in the offseason. He has since filed an appeal against his conviction and will get a retrial in a more senior court on a date yet to be announced.

AUTO RACING

RICHMOND, Va. — Brad Keselowski passed Austin Dillon for the lead with 48 laps to go and won the second race of NASCAR’s Cup series playoffs at Richmond Racewayon Saturday.

The Team Penski driver won for the fourth time this season in a race that had only three caution periods, each scheduled by NASCAR.

Otherwise, it was speed racing on the 0.75-mile oval, and Keselowski was the fastest cars in the field.

Keselowski led most of the last 40 laps by 2 seconds or more, outrunning Joey Logano, Dillion and finally Martin Truex Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Will Power scored his first win of the season in a 1-2 finish for Team Penske on Saturday in the first race of a doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Power beat teammate Josef Newgarden, the reigning IndyCar champion, by more than 7 seconds in winning from the pole. Power earned his 60th career pole earlier Saturday and trails only Mario Andretti (67) for the IndyCar record.

Alexander Rossi, stuck in a miserable season, finished third. It was just his second podium finish of the year and second for the entire Andretti Autosport organization.

HORSE RACING

The Breeders’ Cup in November will be held without spectators, joining the Triple Crown races in having only essential personnel and participants on hand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

The decision announced Saturday was made after consultation with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Keeneland, local and state government and public health officials as well as independent medical experts. Before the pandemic, attendance had been capped at 45,000.

OBITUARY

NEW YORK — Mark Newman, a key front office executive for the New York Yankees during their run of five World Series titles from 1996 through 2009, was found dead Saturday at his home in Tampa, Florida. He was 71.

The Yankees said it was not clear whether he died Friday or Saturday. The team was not sure of the cause.

Newman was omnipresent for two decades at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, his portly frame easily recognizable from a distance. His tenure oversaw the rise through the system of Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Robinson Canó, David Robertson and Phil Hughes.

