In beating Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, Nadal also started on the path to become the second man in the Open Era — and only the fourth man — to win each of the four Grand Slam singles titles twice. Novak Djokovic completed the double by winning his second title at Roland Garros in 2021. Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only other men to have won each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.