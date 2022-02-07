Spieth looked like a winner when he birdied the 12th and 13th holes, and he reached the 15th tee with a two-shot lead. But he missed a 5-foot par putt on the 17th, and only as he stood under the pine in fairway on the par-5 18th did he realize he needed an eagle. He caught a sandy lie that left him in a fairway bunker, and the best he could do was par for a 69.