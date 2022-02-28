The sides head into Monday’s league-mandated deadline day set to negotiate for the eighth straight day, which is progress given they had just six sessions on central economics from the start of the lockout through Feb. 20.

They were still far apart, but pressure is increasing. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female baseball operations employee ever, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring.

The person confirmed Benn’s hiring to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Mets had not announced it.

Benn has worked for Major League Baseball since finishing a master’s degree in philosophy at Columbia in 2017. She’s had roles in youth programs, labor relations and baseball operations with the league.

— By AP Baseball Writer Jake Seiner.

NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off guard Sunday, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 28.

A second-round draft pick out of tiny Hobart College in 2015, Marpet became a starter at right guard as a rookie. He transitioned to center the following season and later settled in at left guard, where he helped the 2020 Bucs win the Super Bowl and was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Marpet announced the decision on Instagram. He did not give a reason for the surprising move.

NBA

MILWAUKEE — Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut.

Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered “just a little soreness in his back.”

“It’s not like an injury,” Nash said. “It’s just kind of like as he’s returning to play, his back’s flared up a little. It’s not like a long-term thing.”

GOLF

Already out two corporate endorsements, Phil Mickelson and his foundation were removed from the PGA Tour event in the California desert Saturday as the fallout continued over his shocking remarks and involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league.

The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, reported The American Express no longer will have The Mickelson Foundation as its main charitable arm, and that Mickelson no longer will be the tournament host.

The foundation had been the host since 2019. The PGA Tour said it would have no further comment except to confirm Mickelson is no longer involved.

KPMG was the first to announce it was immediately ending its corporate sponsorship with the six-time major that dated to 2008, saying they agreed to it mutually. Amstel Light also said it was ending its partnership.

Callaway Golf, which Mickelson has represented since the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills, said it was pausing its relationship.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sepp Straka is going back to Georgia in a few weeks. He’s headed to his first Masters, after pulling off a huge comeback to win the Honda Classic.

Straka, down by five shots entering the final round, tapped in for birdie in the rain on the final hole and ended up beating Shane Lowry by one shot to become the first Austrian winner in PGA Tour history. He shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 10 under and earn $1.44 million.

Lowry shot his third consecutive round of 67, his 9 under total for the week coming up one short. First-round leader Kurt Kitayama (68) was alone in third at 8 under, and Daniel Berger — who led by six shots with 19 holes left in the tournament — simply fell apart Sunday, his round of 74 leaving him 7 under for the week and three shots behind Straka.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Miguel Angel Jimenez had his second hole-in-one of the tournament and closed with a 7-under 65 to win the Cologuard Classic.

Jimenez started the final round with a two-shot lead and closed with four straight pars to finish at 18-under 198 and win for the second time in three PGA Tour Champions starts this season.

Bernhard Langer shot 65 to match Woody Austin (66) at 14 under.

AUTO RACING

FONTANA, Calif. — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson held off Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez in a tense finish Sunday to win at Fontana for the second time.

After starting at the rear under penalty, Larson raced to his 17th career victory and the 11th in his year-plus at Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. But Larson only added another famed surfboard trophy to his 2017 award after clinging to the lead through an exciting finish in the first race for NASCAR’s Next Gen car on an intermediate track.

Dillon came in second, and Suarez slipped to fourth behind Erik Jones as Chevrolets took the top four spots.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scott McLaughlin at last showed his long move from Australia to the United States was worth the gamble, getting his first IndyCar Series win on Sunday in the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.

McLaughlin led 49 of the 100 laps but had to hold off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou over the closing laps to secure the victory. McLaughlin was held up by rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, the last car on the lap, on the final trip around the track, which gave Palou the chance to take one look at a pass for the lead. Palou couldn’t get close enough and McLaughlin followed DeFrancesco across the finish line for another win for Team Penske.

SOCCER

LEEDS, England — Marcelo Bielsa was fired as Leeds manager on Sunday after another loss dropped the team to within two points of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds said it aims to announce the Argentine coach’s successor on Monday.

A 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham came at the end of a seven-day stretch in which Leeds was also defeated 4-2 by Manchester United and thrashed 6-0 at Liverpool.

Leeds is in its second season back in the top division, where Bielsa led the Yorkshire team after it spent 16 years in the lower leagues following relegation in 2004 brought about by financial mismanagement.

TENNIS

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Rafael Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open to extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 after he won his 91st ATP title.

Nadal won his third title of 2022, including the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is three victories short of tying Ivan Lendl for third place for most championships in the Open Era.

HORSE RACING

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Un Ojo scored an upset half-length victory at 75-1 odds in the $1 million Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds at Oaklawn on Saturday.

Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Un Ojo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.69 and paid $152.80, $41.80 and $18.60. A tree branch fell on the colt in a paddock as a yearling and damaged one of his eyes, leading to his name, which means an eye in Spanish.

Newgrange, the 3-5 favorite, finished sixth for embattled trainer Bob Baffert, who was seeking his ninth win in the Rebel. The colt lost for the first time in four starts.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Emblem Road rallied with a wide, sweeping move on the outside to win the $20 million Saudi Cup at 99-1 odds on Saturday, beating Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammar by a half-length.

Ridden by Wiggy Ramos, Emblem Road ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.52 in the world’s richest horse race at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

It was a huge win for Saudi-based trainer Mitab Almulawah and owner Prince Saud Bin Salman Abdulaziz. Their other entry, Making Miracles, finished fourth.

