Kostova was banned from 2016 through 2018 after a reanalysis of her sample from the 2012 Olympics, where she placed fifth, found the steroid turinabol.
Kostova was the 2015 world champion and world record holder in the old 58-kilogram category but was prevented from competing at the Olympics the following year in Rio de Janeiro amid her first doping case. Despite her European title, she didn’t compete at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo because she didn’t have enough valid results during the qualifying period.
On Monday, the ITA also announced doping bans for three Russian weightlifters including two-time European champion Andrei Demanov. The cases were based on re-examining evidence of past doping and cover-ups within Russia. None of the three had competed recently.
