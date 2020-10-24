The hilly stage produced no changes in the general classification.
Roglic crossed fourth and kept his five-second lead over Dan Martin in the general classification. Richard Carapaz stayed third, 13 seconds behind, and Enric Mas was next 32 seconds behind.
Martin was involved in a small, and inconsequential, crash on the final sprint, but the difference produced in the times was annulled by the judges.
Sunday’s stage is a 146-kilometer (90-mile) ride from Sallent de Gállego to a category-one summit finish at Aramón Formigal.
Stage 6 was originally planned to cross into France, but race organizers altered the route to stay in Spanish territory due to the tightened coronavirus restrictions.
