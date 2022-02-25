Fury will fight in the United Kingdom for the first time in nearly four years. He’s fought exclusively in the United States since doing a deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and won an epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.
Their third and last fight was in October, when Fury won by knockout in the 11th round to improve his record to 31-0-1.
Whyte (28-2) hasn’t fought since last March when he avenged a surprise loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to once more become the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender.
“Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium,” Arum said.
