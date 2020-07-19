Opener Brathwaite made 75 and played a part in half-century stands with Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope and Brooks before falling caught and bowled to Ben Stokes. But Brooks kept West Indies’ fight going at Old Trafford with his 60 not out.

Sam Curran had 2-35 for England and his off-cutter to dismiss Hope for 25 soon after lunch gave England a glimmer of hope it could take control of the second session.

It didn’t happen because of the application of Brathwaite and Brooks.

England is left needing another 16 wickets in less than two days — four sessions — to win, and will likely also have to bat again.

The home team’s only breakthrough of the morning came when spinner Dom Bess had success with his second ball to remove Joseph for 32.

West Indies, which resumed on 32-1 in its first innings, moved steadily closer to 270 though, and England’s hopes of leveling the three-match series were slipping away.

West Indies was still 242 runs behind but its focus was snuffing out England’s chances of winning.

England made 469-9 after 120 from opener Dom Sibley and 176 from Stokes, and had control of the test. England also struck early in the West Indies reply when Curran dismissed opener John Campbell to have the West Indians under pressure late on Friday.

But the weather on Saturday set England back and the West Indies batting was solid on Sunday.

Joseph was caught one-handed at short leg by Ollie Pope off Bess for that first wicket before lunch. Curran tempted Hope outside off-stump and produced an edge behind to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

England tried the short-ball tactic after lunch and Stokes finally had some reward when Brathwaite went to flick one away to the legside and sent a leading edge back to the bowler.

Brooks hit 10 fours and went quickly to his half-century, making sure West Indies responded to the pressure being applied by the England bowlers.

West Indies won the first of three tests by four wickets in Southampton, the first cricket test to be played since the global coronavirus outbreak.

