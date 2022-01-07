The WHL cleared the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos to resume all team activities.
Spokane’s scheduled games Saturday in Seattle and Tuesday and Wednesday in Victoria were postponed, along with Prince Albert at Edmonton, and Kelowna at Prince George on Tuesday, and Calgary at Moose Jaw, and Kelowna at Prince George on Wednesday.
“The WHL and our member clubs remain fully committed to playing through the 68-game WHL regular-season schedule and playoffs,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. “As we work through the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our priority continues to be to deliver a world-class development experience for WHL players, staff, and officials, and to do so in a safe and healthy manner.”