Westfield's Noah Kim is all smiles as he scores on a seven-yard run against Madison. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Chosen by his teammates to say a few words before their first game of the season in late August, Westfield quarterback Noah Kim spoke about renewal.

One of the top teams in Virginia, the Bulldogs had built a multiyear winning streak that included three consecutive state titles. With the victories came a bar that couldn’t go any higher, a reputation that couldn’t get any better and a pressure to succeed that couldn’t get any tenser. The Bulldogs carried all of it into the 2018 playoffs.

“That’s all gone now,” Kim told his team, months after a shocking loss to Freedom-Woodbridge in the state semifinals ended the program’s run. “There’s no record we have to uphold. No more pressure like that. We have a chance to do something on our own.”

So far this fall, the No. 6 Bulldogs have had no issues maintaining the status quo in Chantilly. On Friday night, they held off a late push from Madison to earn a 21-14 win and move to 6-0.

With Westfield leading by seven late in the fourth quarter over Madison (4-3, 0-1 Concorde District), the Bulldogs stopped the Warhawks and prevented a tie game 20 yards shy of the end zone.

“We’re always told never to panic,” senior defensive lineman Max Ahiakpo said. “Stay true to the plan, and everything will go your way. We never panicked [tonight].”



Westfield's Max Ahiakpo, left, and Richie Aguilar team up for a first-quarter sack of Madison quartrerback Ry Yates. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Kim, who broke his femur in that loss to Freedom, has been the linchpin of the Westfield offense this season. He looked as comfortable as ever in his team’s system against the Warhawks, running for two touchdowns and throwing for 118 yards.

“I feel like I know the ins and outs [of this offense],” Kim said. “And I feel a lot more confident finding my escape routes from the pocket.”

While Kim’s return is a definite boost for the Bulldogs, one reason for Westfield’s sustained success has been its ability to replace star players. Coach Kyle Simmons said the Bulldogs take pride in having a strong junior varsity program. He refers to it as the “developmental squad,” and it shares coaches with the varsity team. The Bulldogs earn extra opportunities to train their young players every time they make a playoff run, which is just about every season.

“When you play 14, 15 games a season, that’s a huge benefit to your younger kids,” Simmons said. “They’re getting an extra four or five weeks of practice, and they’re also getting experience with a playoff atmosphere.”

Last season, the team graduated integral running back Eugene Asante, who plays linebacker at North Carolina. Senior Isaiah Daniel, Asante’s primary backup last year, has been a weapon for the Bulldogs this season. He had a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter Friday and finished with 121 yards.

“I wanted to carry that same intensity into this season,” Daniel said. “It’s a next-man-up mentality here. You have to be ready at all times.”