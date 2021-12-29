Now that sports are back, vaccines are widely available and data-based health decisions are easier to make, no league appears prepared to turn away again. This puts the NFL on a potential collision course with a disruption that could wreak havoc on the road to the Super Bowl. In turn, it puts fans in a position of paying full price — both in pure money terms, but also in emotion and time invested — for a product that is, for lack of a better word, compromised.