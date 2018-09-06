Standing with his offensive line on the Fairfax High School football field, Coach Trey Taylor held a thick sheet of paper as he watched his players try to execute their blocking scheme.

It was a morning practice in early August, and the team was still trying to grasp a new playbook under the direction of a new head coach. With Taylor watching intently as he read off the calls, the linemen started to work through the scheme with a hiccup here and another there.

While there was evident frustration on the field, Taylor knew giant leaps of progress wouldn’t come overnight, in the following weeks or possibly even months. The seasoned coach had revamped an offensive playbook three times in the last five years for two different local teams, each designed with their own “bells and whistles.”

“It takes time,” said Taylor, who was the head coach at a successful South Lakes football team the last four years. “What we try to do with the system is that it is flexible enough that we can really accentuate our strengths and hopefully hide and minimize our weaknesses.”

When it comes to building a high school playbook, coaches have their own methodologies. Some have stuck to their roots, clinging to what has brought them success in the past with minor tweaks here and there. Others have chosen to start relatively fresh, adjusting to each new group of players.

“I think some coaches think that the last guy with a pencil wins, so you end up drawing up these great plays,” Taylor said. “I just got to the realization that simpler is better.”

Using the same offense as he did at South Lakes, Taylor is trying to replicate his former team’s success using “pretty universal” methods that can work with any personnel. He’s also used to adding and subtracting from the playbook based on player and coach feedback, both on the field and off.

“It is an ever-evolving process,” said Taylor, who inherits a Rebels squad that prior to last year’s four-win season, won a single game from 2015-16. “It is never a playbook that is done. It is always getting tweaked and adjusted.”

With the offense in the shotgun formation the majority of the time, Taylor’s philosophy is trying to get the ball in the best athletes’ hands in let them operate in space. To do so, the offense will try to use as many different formations as they can.

For example, Fairfax has five running plays, but can run 50 different formations so as to confuse the defense. Fairfax sophomore quarterback George Ward is at the helm of the offense this season, and praised Taylor both for the creativity of the calls and the clarity in which they have been taught.

“I’m not the guy to go out and buy the book that someone wrote and install their offense,” said Taylor, who posted a 34-15 overall record at South Lakes. “But I might steal a chapter from this book or a chapter from another book and put it together into an offense for us.”

The approach of adding new quirks to an already stable offense is one taken by new DeMatha offensive coordinator Chris Grier, who was hired after being the head coach at Sherwood since 2013. Prior to Sherwood, he was the DeMatha freshman football coach, so he understands the school’s long-standing playing style, but he also has seen the variety of ways personnel can be used.

“There’s no need to reinvent ourselves,” Grier said. “We will be blending some of the stuff that is new and the history of the program. We will always have a side to us where we are going to challenge you and we are going to see if you can stop us.”

In DeMatha’s favor is the fact that private schools have the advantage of unofficially “recruiting” their players. They can run a certain system that doesn't have to adapt as much year after year due to the personnel brought in each season. That is in contrast to Grier’s time at Sherwood, a Maryland public high school, where they were “incredibly dynamic year to year.”

When current West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms played under Grier at Sherwood, Grier would notice Simms lined up in a one-on-one situation and dump the whole play call, instead letting Simms call his route instead.

But for other schools, a system of masking weaknesses while finding slight advantages is a way for coaches to write a straightforward playbook and execute smaller commands.

When Taylor first got to South Lakes, he installed a zone-blocking system for his line, like the one he had as Robinson’s head coach from 2011-12, but found that his personnel wasn’t equipped to handle a scheme meant for bigger-bodied offensive linemen. After that first season, which Taylor described as being a bit of a “laboratory,” he tore up the playbook and implemented the wing-T in order to better play to the strengths of the team’s smaller linemen.

“In my years of coaching we have gone everywhere from the I [formation] to the wing-T, or we were a big option team at one point,” Taylor said. “[Also] a lot of midline and veer and then we got back into the [shotgun] because we had a Division I quarterback, and so it is ever-evolving process.”

Of course, for the Rebels to be successful, the players will have to understand Taylor’s philosophy and new terminology. The Fairfax seniors have now learned three new offensive systems in the high school careers, almost like learning a new foreign language each season.

“I think the hardest part was that Coach Taylor came in very late, so we didn’t have much time to get used to it, but all the plays have different strong suits,” Ward said. “I think this is the best offense I have run with since I started playing football. It’s simple, but it’s complicated at the same time.”

Fairfax has opened the season 1-1 and will look to get a second win this Friday against Lee.

“Everyone has done a great job with the playbook and great job of teaching it to us,” Ward said. “Now it’s just about the rest of the season.”