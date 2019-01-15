After Whitman’s Leia Till made the game-sealing field goal with 10 seconds left to put her team up by five, teammate Elyse Lowet could sense the Vikings would win and had the luxury to flash a smile.

Considering Lowet had to make an acrobatic, game-winning buzzer-beater to edge Churchill on Friday, Tuesday’s thrilling 52-48 win against crosstown rival Bethesda-Chevy Chase wasn’t as dramatic by comparison. But she will gladly take the victory on B-CC’s home court all the same.

“We always joke and say this is going to be the one where we’re not going to give our parents a heart attack,” Lowet said. “Obviously we’re not trying to make it this close in the end, but I do think with all of this experience, it’s going to help us in the playoffs.”

With 13 seconds left and Whitman up by three, Coach Peter Kenah called a timeout to draw up a play for Till. The senior center fought through multiple screens in the paint and calmly kissed the ball off the backboard to increase the lead.

“If you get nervous, it might actually make things worse,” Till said of the play. “If you don’t think about it, you don’t get nervous.”

Till help extend No. 14 Whitman’s winning streak to 10 with her game-high 19 points. The Vikings (11-1, 4-0 Montgomery 4A South) have not lost in over a month.

But the win did not come without a scare. The Vikings never held a lead larger than six, and the Barons (7-4, 2-2) had the upper hand with under three minutes to play when they went on a 10-2 run.

“Their pick-and-roll offense gave us fits all night,” Kenah said. “We tried three different defenses against it. I know we’re working on it in practice [Wednesday]. I can tell you that.”

But Kenah never lost faith in his team. On a night when three-point specialist Lowet struggled to make shots, Till, “the anchor and the rock of the team,” took over the game. Till scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Caroline Orza led B-CC with a 17-point performance, but her effort wasn’t enough to stop the Vikings’ hot streak. The Barons will look to avenge the loss next week when they visit Whitman.

In the meantime, the Vikings asserted themselves atop their division with two straight statement wins, and they yearn for even more.

“When we play those tough opponents and the score goes back and forth with two minutes left,” Lowet said, “we’re going to know how to react and how to remain calm and how to come out on top.”