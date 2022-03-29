Whitmore had eight rebounds. Whitehead added seven rebounds and seven assists while taking MVP honors as the East rolled to an easy win.
Duke-bound Mark Mitchell led the West with 19 points.
Former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal sat courtside wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and Chicago rapper G Herbo sat four chairs to his left. Lil Baby performed at halftime.
The East had already put on quite a show by then, racing out to a 58-38 lead.
Whitehead nailed three 3s and had 11 points to go with five assists in the half. Whitmore scored nine points, and the 6-foot-7 guard from Archbishop Spalding near Baltimore punctuated it with a windmill dunk in the closing seconds that drew the loudest roar from the crowd until Lil Baby took the floor.