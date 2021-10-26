Asked if he will fight Fury in early 2022, Whyte told the BBC: “That’ll be the plan.”
Wallin and his promoter, Dmitriy Salita, are pushing for the fight against Whyte to be rescheduled, with the Swedish boxer wanting an independent doctor to look at whether the British heavyweight’s injury is genuine.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Salita called on the WBC to “make a fair decision relating to this fight and for boxing fans worldwide.”
“Otto Wallin vs. Whyte should be rescheduled,” he said. “Whyte should not be allowed to forego the fight with Otto and fight Fury next as a mandatory challenger.”
The WBC has already announced plans to order Fury to defend his belt against its interim titleholder.
Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts after beating Anthony Joshua on points last month. They are due to have a rematch early next year.
