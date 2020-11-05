The university also is pledging to complete a gender equity review by this spring and demonstrate its Title IX compliance during the 2022-23 academic year.
The original announcement of the cuts, by then-athletic director Samantha Huge, led to her and the university agreeing to part ways on Oct. 6.
The men’s sports — gymnastics, swimming and track & field — will continue as Division I programs through at least the 2021-22 academic year, the school said.
