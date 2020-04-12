Almost no one called William H. Millsaps “Bill” — he was ’Saps to friends, family and the people he wrote about so eloquently for so many years in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

’Saps died Friday at 77, taken by a series of strokes and by cancer but forgotten by almost no one he came into contact with for more than five minutes.

When ’Saps walked into a room — locker room, media workroom, ballroom — people noticed. He was a big man who carried himself like the athlete he had once been — he played basketball at the University of Tennessee — but it was more than that.

Everyone knew who he was, not because he was a TV star or because he screamed for attention the way some do. His work spoke for itself, and his opinions, whether written in the Times-Dispatch during his 39 years at the paper or spoken in the middle of a crowded press room, were universally respected.

He was a throwback: a newspaper man’s newspaper man. He never aspired to be on television or even to write books. He loved newspaper work and newspapers, having fallen in love with that version of the written word as a kid growing up in Chattanooga, Tenn.

In 1992, he gave up his job as the Times-Dispatch’s sports columnist and sports editor to become the paper’s managing editor. Two years later, he became the executive editor and ran the paper for the next 11 years.

He loved dealing with and covering politicians as much as he enjoyed dealing with and covering athletes. “Politics is a competition, too,” he liked to say.

In the 1970s and ’80s, ’Saps was one of a cadre of columnists from midsize newspapers who covered all of the big sports events — Super Bowl, World Series, Final Four, major golf tournaments, the Olympics. While the so-called big-timers sat in the best seats, guys like ’Saps, Si Burick (Dayton, Ohio), Ron Green Sr. (Charlotte), Bill Brill (Roanoke) and Dan Foster (Greenville, S.C.) sat in the “auxiliary press box” — which often meant seats in the stands and far from home plate, the ­50-yard line or midcourt. Foster once joked that his tombstone would say “aux-box.”

That didn’t stop ’Saps and the others from writing many of the big-timers under the table. Athletes and coaches respected ’Saps and talked to him honestly because they thought he was honest and fair.

That didn’t mean ’Saps didn’t criticize when he thought criticism was merited. He also had little patience for rudeness. During Ralph Sampson’s freshman year at Virginia, he was almost universally disdainful of the media.

The Cavaliers became so media-shy that Virginia sports information director Todd Turner would stand in the middle of the locker room during the postgame period it was required to be open and count down how much longer the media was allowed to speak to the athletes.

“Ten minutes,” Turner would say. “Five minutes. . . . Three minutes.”

After Virginia won the NIT championship game — a consolation prize for not making the NCAA tournament — Turner was doing his usual postgame bit. When he called out “five minutes,” Sampson smiled and said, “I only have to talk to you guys for five more minutes this season.”

“No, Ralph, you don’t have to talk to me for any more minutes this season,” ’Saps said, fed up with Sampson’s condescending attitude. He had often defended him throughout the season, pointing out that too much had been expected of an 18-year-old freshman, but enough was enough.

With that, he turned and walked out of the locker room. Then he wrote a column on how superb Sampson had been that night, outplaying Minnesota’s Kevin McHale, and that perhaps the NIT was a harbinger of what was to come the following season for Sampson and the Cavaliers.

A year later, Virginia reached the Final Four and Sampson was the national player of the year.

I first met ’Saps when I was in college. He had a subscription to all of the ACC’s student newspapers because he believed he could find nuggets in them. My sophomore year, I wrote a lengthy piece on ACC officiating — quoting all seven ACC coaches on what might be done to improve it.

Soon after, ’Saps walked up to me at a Duke-Virginia game and introduced himself. “I read your officiating piece,” he said. “You did a very good reporting job. Do you mind if I give you a small piece of advice?”

I was stunned and flattered that he even spoke to me. I knew who the important ACC columnists were, and he was one of them.

“When you’ve got the facts, the way you did, you don’t have to shout,” he said. “Let the facts speak for themselves.” He pointed out a couple of places where I’d taken shots at the officials, perhaps with a bit of dark blue bias.

“Bias in a column is fine,” he said. “But save it for when you’re writing one.”

That was the beginning of a friendship and mentorship that went on long after ’Saps stopped writing about sports. I’ve had many mentors, but none more important than ’Saps. Even after he became editor of the Times-Dispatch, I called often to ask him what he thought about book ideas, disputes with editors (a frequent topic) and people. His instincts for people were almost never wrong.

Soon after Dick Tarrant became the basketball coach at Richmond in 1981, I saw ’Saps at a Virginia-Virginia Tech game in the Richmond Coliseum. “Got a guy you need to know,” he said that night. Then he started telling me about Tarrant, who had just become the Spiders’ coach.

Saps was friends with most of the big names in the sports writing business, from Shirley Povich and Jim Murray to Dave Kindred and Dave Anderson. He played golf with all of them and was viewed by them as a peer, part of their group.

But he was also close to many in the business who weren’t famous and reveled in late nights in media hospitality rooms swapping stories. He was respected by coaches in Virginia such as Tarrant, Virginia basketball coach Terry Holland, Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer and William & Mary football coach Jimmye Laycock. But he also had access to Dean Smith, Bob Knight, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. All for the same two reasons: They liked him, and they respected him.

In 2011, ’Saps won the Red Smith Award, which is claimed most years by writers and editors from major newspapers. ’Saps was one of a handful of exceptions to that rule. His response to winning the award was to say, “Now when they write my obit in the Times-Dispatch, they’ll have something to lead with.”

For once, ’Saps got it wrong. There was so much more to him than any award. He was a great columnist, a great newspaper man and — above all — the guy we all aspired to be when we grew up.