“Seeing all of the Roosevelt kids running on the court and celebrating after we lost gave me a feeling that I never want to experience again,” junior Miasiah Brown said. “Tonight we all tried to channel that feeling and take it out on Woodson.”

Sophomore Darren Buchanan Jr. led the Tigers (3-2) with 27 points and eight rebounds, and Brown chipped in six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

“People will see the numbers that [Buchanan] put up tonight and be impressed, but the reality is that this is just the beginning for him,” Wilson Coach Angelo Hernandez said. “He’s just 15 years old. He’s still learning what it takes to be the guy for his team.”

In the second half, the Tigers’ fatigue began to show. They lost their rebounding edge and, thanks to 22 turnovers, allowed Woodson (3-2) to get within 12 points early in the fourth quarter.

Senior Deontay Cozart led the Warriors with 23 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

“Whether it’s in AAU or high school ball, when you’re a good team you end up playing a lot games, which sometimes includes back-to-backs,” Hernandez said. “The amount of games can’t be an excuse for us if we are the team that we think we are. If we are going to win our fourth straight DCIAA title, we will have to overcome hurdles like this. Can’t just turn the ball over because we’re tired.”

With the win, the Tigers avoided their first back-to-back DCIAA losses since 2016.

“It feels good to get a win and kind of get our confidence back,” Buchanan said. “But everyone in our locker room, myself included, knows that we have to get way better before March.”

