“I was thinking about what ring size I need,” the junior said.

Despite losing in last year’s state semifinals, Wise was in a familiar place. The Pumas won their fourth state title in the past five years and fifth in the program’s 14-year existence.

“It just feel so unreal,” quarterback Jayden Sauray said. “It didn’t feel real. We put so much work in the offseason after we lost to [Quince Orchard] last year. We showed right now the Pumas are back where we’re supposed to be.”

Wise (14-0) and Northwest (12-2) have combined for seven Maryland 4A titles in the past eight years. They previously met in the 2015 Maryland 4A semifinals, when the Pumas beat the Jaguars en route to the state title.

Wise coasted through Prince George’s County and the Maryland 4A playoffs, topping opponents by an average of 44.2 points entering Friday. The Pumas haven’t lost a county game in five years. Northwest, meanwhile, upset Quince Orchard, last year’s Maryland 4A champion, in the state semifinals.

Last year, Wise players learned what losing was like for the first time in high school. The Pumas had won three consecutive titles and 43 straight games when they fell to Calvert Hall in September. Then, they lost to Quince Orchard in the state semifinals. They never wanted to experience that again.

Farooq ensured Wise wouldn’t this year by leading the game-changing sequence near the end of the third quarter Friday.

Wise defensive back Kaden Jernigan and Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather crashed to the field with the ball somewhere between them. As the ball moved around, it landed on Jernigan’s feet as he kicked it into the air. Farooq, playing defensive back, was there to catch the interception.

Wise then drove down the field, and Farooq ran in a touchdown from eight yards out.

Then, with just under three minutes left, Sauray found wide receiver Keith Boddie for a 27-yard touchdown as the celebration began on Wise’s sideline.

“I’m glad we brought that title back to PG County,” Parrish said.

