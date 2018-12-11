About 10 minutes before his team’s game at Bladensburg on Tuesday night, Wise boys’ basketball Coach Louis Wilson smiled while patrolling the sideline and shaking hands with countless spectators, some of whom had played for Wilson and others who played against him.

The first-year coach hadn’t yet claimed his initial victory with Wise, but Wilson was still loose before facing the reigning Maryland 4A runner-up. The pressure didn’t compare to what Maryland’s winningest active coach has faced over the years.

Wilson’s players mimicked their coach’s calm demeanor, jumping out to a 33-point halftime lead in an eventual 71-35 victory, proving the Pumas are one of Prince George’s County’s top teams and capable of contending in the Maryland 4A playoffs.

“He’s kind of chill,” guard Fred Crowell, the orchestrator of Wise’s offense, said of Wilson. “He just lets us play.”

Wilson’s coaching tenure began at Douglass in the 1980s, when he turned one of the county’s weakest teams into a state finalist. Wilson then won a state championship with Largo in 1993. His most recent success came at Riverdale Baptist, where he won the 2014 Maryland private school state title. He resigned at the end of the Crusaders’ past season and took over at Wise in November.

Wilson has used a similar up-tempo system at every school. Wise is loaded with quick guards, so the Pumas (1-1) run a full-court press and jump out in transition.

Wise players began trading jokes on the bench midway through the second quarter Tuesday, a more relaxed scene than when these teams usually meet.

“I have a lot more offensive sets than they’re used to,” Wilson said. “I told them they’re not going to look good right now, but when February and March comes around we want to be clicking on all cylinders.”

While Bladensburg (1-1) graduated its top six scorers from last season, history has proved anything can happen in the Maryland 4A South playoffs. Wise beat Bladensburg last December, too, but the Mustangs later won the region.

The Pumas claimed the 2017 region title, and Wilson hopes to take the Pumas back to Xfinity Center for the state tournament.

Wilson is often reminded of his postseason success elsewhere. As he walked out of Bladensburg’s gym Tuesday night, Mustangs Coach Antonio Williams waited at the exit to ask the veteran coach for a photo.

“You got to get one with the legend,” Williams said as he threw his left arm around his opponent.