Wise (9-0) clinched the top seed for Maryland 4A South regional playoffs and improved to 12-1 all-time against the Clippers.

“I knew this was going to happen,” Wise senior tailback Anthony Morales said. “All week we had been practicing and focusing on finishing out the season strong, and I think the scoreboard is proof that we did that.”

The slow start was out of character for Oxon Hill (7-2), which has displayed a prolific passing attack this season.

The Clippers finally came to life after falling behind 21-0. Quarterback Robert Montgomery led a quick touchdown drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by Dallas Simmons to get on the board. Montgomery and the Clippers were on their way to scoring a second consecutive touchdown until Wise safety Jalil Farooq jumped in front of a pass intended for Malik Baker.

“When I saw the formation, I kind of knew that they would want to get him [Baker] the ball, so I just stepped and made the play that we needed to make,” Farooq said.

Unlike the Clippers, the Pumas intended to run the ball from the start. Playing with a lead helped, as they continued to feed their running backs on the way to 227 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

“We felt like they couldn’t stop us on the ground, so we just went out there and tried to set the tone,” Morales said.

For Oxon Hill, the loss had little impact on the playoff standing, as the Clippers were already guaranteed the No. 2 seed in the Maryland 3A South region.

“We view this as an opportunity to try out some new things against a bigger, more athletic team as we prepare for the playoffs,” Coach Craig Jeffries said.

For the fourth time in five seasons, Wise finished the regular season undefeated. But following last year’s loss to Quince Orchard in the state semifinals, the Pumas aren’t getting too cocky just yet.

“Last year, those kids didn’t believe that they could be beat,” Coach DaLawn Parrish said. “But these kids were here last year, they know what it feels like to lose and are laser focused because they never want to feel that again.”

