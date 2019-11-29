The Pumas recorded their seventh shutout of the season and executed six offensive plays of 20-plus yards, with four resulting in touchdowns.

They will play Northwest — a surprise winner in the other semifinal over Quince Orchard — in the state championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

“It starts by making a habit of getting better and better day after day in practice,” said senior Dorian Strong, a Virginia Tech commit. “Because of the work that we put in, we’re always better than the other team, and that’s how we behave and how we think every Friday.”

Strong had a memorable final home game for Wise. The senior wide receiver/defensive back caught two touchdown passes and then found the end zone a third time when he returned an interception 40 yards.

Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Jayden Sauray, a first-year starter, continued to dazzle. Sauray threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Wise roared to a 34-0 lead before intermission.

“Man, it honestly isn’t even about me or any other individual player,” Sauray said. “The coaches are the key; they put us in position to be successful, and we go out and execute.”

It’s a goal for football teams in the area to be practicing on Thanksgiving — which, for Maryland schools, means they have reached the state semifinals. Wise practiced for a fifth straight Thanksgiving on Thursday, and it will get to practice into December, too.

“At this point, our program is to the point where our parents know not to plan any vacations during Thanksgiving break,” Parrish said. “It’s an expectation that we reach this stage every year.”

Early in the second half, Pumas running back Terron Kellman busted a 43-yard run, and Sauray finished that drive with his fourth touchdown pass, a four-yarder to Strong. That triggered a running clock, and Wise eased off the gas the rest of the way.

The Pumas won three straight state titles before losing to Quince Orchard in last year’s semifinals. They won’t get a chance at revenge against the Cougars, but that won’t take away from the opportunity of capturing another state title.

Or in the case of some of their younger players, a first state title.

“This feels so good after the way we lost last year in the semis to Quince Orchard,” Sauray said. “But reaching the finals wasn’t our goal; we got one more to go, and now it’s time to go get it.”

