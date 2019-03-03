Dean Mazlish leaped three times like there was a trampoline underneath him, using the seconds before his teammates mobbed him to process the reality that his Sidwell Friends boys’ basketball team was the District of Columbia State Athletic Association Class AA champion.

Seven seconds earlier, with No. 19 Sidwell Friends trailing by two points, Mazlish dribbled past Wilson’s full-court press and ignored Coach Eric Singletary’s play call, thinking there was too little time.

Then, the senior guard crossed over his defender with a behind-the-back dribble and sank a three-pointer just before the buzzer, delivering the Quakers their first DCSAA title with a 63-62 overtime win over No. 1 Wilson at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington.

Sidwell Friends beats Wilson 63-62 in OT on Dean Mazlish buzzer beater to win DCSAA Championship. #DMVhoops pic.twitter.com/s4ygPwD5F0 — Marcus Helton (@MarcusHelton) March 4, 2019

“This is the best feeling,” said guard Jason Gibson, who scored a game-high 24 points. “To win it means everything.”

Sidwell Friends (25-7) became accustomed to the dramatic this tournament to reach its first title game. The Quakers beat McKinley Tech in the quarterfinals with an overtime buzzer-beater and upset No. 3 St. John’s in Friday’s semifinals.

Wilson guard Dimingus Stevens finished a breakaway layup to give his team a two-point edge with about seven seconds remaining. The Tigers (31-9), who added Maryland signees Makhi and Makhel Mitchell last offseason, were close to repeating as DCSAA champions.

Gibson, who had been the Quakers’ hero all season, fouled out in overtime. So, Sunday became Mazlish’s moment.

“I didn’t have any time to contemplate what happened,” Mazlish said. “I’ll check Twitter and be like, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s going to be crazy.”

Sidwell Friends is well-known as an academic school and as the home for some politicians’ children, such as Chelsea Clinton and Sasha and Malia Obama.

Singletary, who played at Sidwell Friends in the early-1990s, has heard stereotypes against the Quakers’ athletics over his 11 years coaching the D.C. private school. He only recruited players who could also thrive in Sidwell Friends’ academics, and he built his teams by pitting them against the area’s top private schools in summer leagues.

Josh Hart, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, built Sidwell Friends’ reputation in the mid-2010s. The program has only grown since.

“We like being the underdog,” Gibson said.

As Sidwell Friends posed for photos with the championship banner, Singletary couldn’t stop repeating to himself: “Are you kidding me?” Then, he grabbed the championship plaque and ran into the crowd to celebrate with Quakers faithful.

His players could hardly believe the accomplishment, either. After cutting off a piece of the net, guard Spencer Tyson said, over and over, “This is my net.”

“This one,” Singletary said, “lets people know we’re really here.”

KIPP wins Class A

Earlier Sunday, KIPP won the inaugural DCSAA Class A boys’ basketball championship with a 55-47 win over SEED.

Guard Saveon Jackson led KIPP (22-5) with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. The Panthers expect to return their five leading scorers next season, including Jackson.