Mountcastle contributed a run-scoring single in the first inning before the offense broke out in earnest in the third off starter Touki Toussaint. Cedric Mullins walked, stole second and was at third after a single by Iglesias before Stewart put his seventh home run of the season onto the right field flag court.
Two pitches later, Mountcastle hit a missile to center field for his fifth home run of the season. The Orioles turned the lineup over after the bases were cleared, and two men were on for Iglesias, who turned on a 2-0 fastball from Luke Jackson for his first home run of the season.
It was the first time the Orioles scored nine runs in an inning since April 15, 2016, vs. the Texas Rangers.
That trio of Iglesias, Stewart, and Mountcastle each added run-scoring singles in the Orioles’ three-run fifth inning as well.
Iglesias left after the fifth inning with four hits in four at-bats. Mountcastle had three hits, and Stewart and Mullins had two apiece.
— Baltimore Sun
