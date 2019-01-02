With Stephen A. Smith and John Wall’s beef and Markieff Morris’s injury status dominating the Washington Wizards’ news cycle in the first couple of days of 2019, the team finally found two reasons to celebrate in the new year Wednesday night — and both of them actually happened on the court.

The Wizards earned a second consecutive victory for the first time in nearly a month with a 114-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Equally good for Coach Scott Brooks’s shorthanded Wizards (15-23) was that Otto Porter Jr. returned to the court after a 10-game absence because of a quadriceps strain.

Porter started slowly but finally got going after hitting his first bucket of the night, a pull-up jumper that stood out as something of a highlight in an otherwise grim third quarter for Washington in which Atlanta shot 11 for 19 from the field and trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to four by the end of the period.

Porter, who came off the bench, ended the night with nine points on 4-for-8 shooting in 14 minutes. And while Porter was a welcome re-addition to Brooks’s rotation, it was a late-game surge from Bradley Beal and Jeff Green that pushed the Wizards to victory.

[Box score: Wizards 114, Hawks 98]

Beal led all five starters in double figures with 24 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Green added 22 points including four three-pointers, two of which came in the fourth.

The pair hit their stride with 6:16 to play and the game tied at 94 after the Wizards had given up a 14-point lead.

Beal struck first, launching himself at the basket with both feet together for a bucket and then hitting a three-pointer to put Washington up 99-94. The defense got a stop on the other end, and Green added a second three to cap the run with the Wizards up 102-94 with five minutes to play.

It was all the separation Washington needed to hold on for a win in its first game of 2019. Former Maryland player Alex Len led the Hawks (11-26) with 24 points on 11-for-19 shooting, and John Collins added 21.

The Wizards started the new year without Wall, who is out for the season, for the third game in a row and awaiting news on Morris’s back and neck injuries, for which he saw a specialist Wednesday. Brooks said the team expected to hear news of Morris’s status by Thursday.

Perpetual injuries aside, Washington’s starting lineup of Trevor Ariza, Green, Thomas Bryant, Beal and Tomas Satoransky helped build a comfortable 64-53 lead by the end of the first half.

The Wizards’ edge at intermission was produced by a fluid offense and a perfect half from Bryant, who repeated in miniature his historic outing against Phoenix late last month in which he made all 14 of his field goal attempts. In the first half Wednesday he was flawless again, making all five of his field goal attempts and all six of his free throws for all 16 of his points.

Ariza (12 total points) and Bryant were the only scorers in double figures at halftime, but Satoransky (14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) and Beal made sure all of the Wizards’ starters got involved. The Wizards finished with game with 29 assists on 43 made field goals and shot 46.7 percent from the field.

The Hawks ate away at the Wizards’ lead after halftime as Washington’s defense slacked; the visitors’ progress came in small bursts helped along by a three-pointer from former Maryland player Kevin Huerter with 7:27 to go in the period and a dunk from Len three minutes later before Atlanta went on a 9-0 run toward the end of the quarter.

Washington had a four-point cushion heading into the fourth thanks only to a jumper from Satoransky and a big three-pointer from Porter with just under a minute left in the period. The Wizards outscored Atlanta 26-14 in the fourth quarter to start a winning streak.