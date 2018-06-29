Doc Redman, who turned pro in May, made the cut Friday at the Quicken Loans National. He is at 1 under par, eight shots off the lead. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

John Redman is no “chicken-counter” and thus did not want to say his son had made the cut as he approached his final hole of Friday’s second round of the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

And when Doc Redman, who came to the 18th tee at 2 under par for the tournament, found a bunker with his tee shot, his father stayed quiet — as did his 14-year-old sister, Karma, and the crowd of his college friends. They had come with hopes of seeing Redman make his first professional cut.

But now, that bunker.

There was reason for concern. Redman’s round started with a bogey after he required two shots to get out of the sand on No. 1. But Karma remained confident.

“My brother doesn’t get nervous,” she said.

Nervous or not, Redman delivered. His second shot found the fairway, his third the green. Two putts later, he was in the clubhouse at 1 under, two shots clear of the cut line — and playing the weekend for the first time as a professional.

If there were frayed nerves, they mostly belonged to John Redman. He only smokes cigars on the course while watching his son play, and he had already finished his two Gurkhas.

“Believe it or not, it’s stressful to watch your kid play golf,” he said.

When asked whether making the cut felt special, Doc Redman shrugged.

“No, I wouldn’t say so,” he said. “I wish I had a few putts back, a few shots back and be a little lower, but I’m excited to have a few more days out there and try to play my best.”

A month to the day, the 20-year-old from Raleigh, N.C., had announced he was leaving Clemson for the PGA Tour. His two-year scoring average was 70.70, the best mark in school history, and last August he rallied to win the U.S. Amateur in dramatic fashion — coming from two holes down with two to play to win on the first extra hole.

The transition was “tough” in the beginning, Redman said. The difficulty was less about golf, more about the lifestyle change. More travel. More uncertainty.

This week, he put himself at ease by surrounding himself with the familiar. He called up a friend, St. Albans graduate Lee Detmer, who plays at Wake Forest and whom Redman knew from college competition. Redman came into town early to spend the week.

“We’ve been having a great time,” Redman said, mentioning a trip to the pool Thursday after he shot par in his opening round. The next day, about a dozen college golfers, mostly from Wake Forest, showed up to scream his name after nearly every shot. Redman grinned and, sometimes between holes, high-fived his pals. He looked like a college kid.

He played like he had as a Tiger, too. After his hiccup on No. 1, Redman bounced back for a birdie on No. 2 and finished the front nine even par.

Redman made birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 to move under the cut line. From there, he played cautiously, making par over the next two holes before escaping that jam on No. 18. On his way to the clubhouse to record his score, Redman found his family. He shook his dad’s hand and thanked his sister.

As he turned to walk away, a voice booming from the stands yelled, “Yeahhhh, Doc!” Redman looked back, grinned and walked away, toward his first Saturday round as a pro.