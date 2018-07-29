

Katie Ledecky reacts after victory in the 400 meters Saturday in Irvine, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Still only 21 years old, Katie Ledecky was fresh off winning the 17th national championship of her young career when a reporter asked whether she could ever challenge Michael Phelps’s record of 61 American titles.

“No, that’s not something I even look at or know,” she said with a chuckle. “That’s super-impressive. I think I’d have to keep swimming for 20 years to be able to match that.”

Perhaps someday she will close that gap, but for now, like Phelps not long ago, Ledecky is swimming through a period of superlatives, a summer in which she is chasing records, history and her own marks.

At this past week’s U.S. championships in Irvine, Calif., Ledecky again breezed through the competition, a high-speed motorboat in a world of canoes. She won the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyle races before pulling out of Sunday’s 1,500. Her performance easily punched her ticket for next month’s Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo, the year’s most anticipated international meet.

“I’m happy with where I’m at,” Ledecky told reporters Saturday. “Been really consistent through the spring and summer, both in training and in meets. Haven’t really had an off-swim in pro series meets or nationals, so I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

There were no world records at nationals for Ledecky — a footnote required for no other swimmer — but she showed that even faster times could be waiting in the Tokyo pool next month.

[From 2016: How Katie Ledecky became better at swimming than anyone is at anything]

Her lone world record this year came in the 1,500 back in May, a distance she didn’t need to race in Irvine but one in which she will surely compete next month. Her entire season has been pointed to Pan Pacs, the sport’s biggest meet until next year’s world championships.

“I want to be my best this summer at Pan Pacs,” she said before the U.S. championships began last week, “but if it’s kind of split between these two meets and some of my best swims are at this meet and some are at Pan Pacs, I’ll take that, too.”

Her times in Irvine were impressive but likely only a preview. She opened the meet by winning the 800 free in a time of 8:11.98, nearly 11 seconds faster than anyone else but more than seven seconds shy of her own world record.

“My goals,” she said that night, “they’re out in front of me, and I am always chasing them.”

Ledecky then won the 200 free in 1:54.60, a full 1.22 seconds ahead of the field, and took the 400 free in 3:59.09, more than three seconds ahead of anyone else.

The week’s biggest drama came Thursday in the 200 preliminary heats. Ledecky’s swimsuit ripped just minutes before the race and she had to hit the pool wearing a practice suit that’s not necessarily designed for speed. Ledecky placed second in her heat but that night cruised to victory in the finals, again wearing her preferred suit.

Her 17 national titles are more than any other active swimmer and ties her with Natalie Coughlin for seventh all-time among American women.

A five-time Olympic champion, Ledecky knows fans are eager to see a record each time she gets in the pool, but she also knows those are times swimmers work toward. They often come late in the season and usually in big international meets when the world’s best swimmers are all in the same pool pushing each other.

“I think obviously being in my position and having broken 13 world records before the 14th one, I think it gets harder,” she said last week. “It’s not any easier being me and having the times that I have to go best times.

“It’s never easy and it’s something that I know that it only gets harder as you get faster, to go faster and to break those times or beat those times.”

She could compete in as many as six events at the Aug. 9-14 Pan Pacs: the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle races, as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. She competed in Pan Pacs in 2014, turning in one her best international performances as a 17-year-old, winning five gold medals and setting two world records. She became the first woman to win four individual titles at a single Pan Pac meet.

It sets a high bar, certainly, but at this point, that’s all Ledecky knows.

“The work I’ve put in over the past year — especially since March, April — has been really, really good,” she said, “some of my best training I’ve ever put in. That gives me a lot of confidence. And I’m someone that really takes confidence from practice and translates it into my racing.”