It wasn’t the last bad break the Wizards endured in the final stretch of their 113-106 loss to the Kings. On the Wizards’ next possession after Barnes’s two free throws, Isaiah Thomas attempted a three-pointer. Kings guard Buddy Hield made contact with Thomas, appearing to knock him to the court, but none of the three officials called a foul. Play resumed, and Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic drilled a game-clinching three-pointer on the other end.

In a span of 28 seconds on the game clock, the Wizards (5-9) went from having hope for a late comeback to being buried under a nine-point deficit.

The loss snapped the Wizards’ two-game winning streak and prevented them from matching their longest streak from all of last season.

Bradley Beal returned to mere mortal status, scoring 20 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Beal had reached 30 or more points in five straight games, the longest stretch in his career and tied for the second longest in franchise history.

Washington shot 45.7 percent from the field and received significant help from its bench — reserves Davis Bertans, Moritz Wagner and Jordan McRae each posted 12 points — after some of its first unit struggled. Rookie Rui Hachimura scored seven points in the opening quarter but no more for the rest of the game. Troy Brown Jr., starting at small forward, finished 0 for 6 with no points.

After so many games in which the Wizards have juiced up the scoreboard, the first half against the Kings (7-8) played out almost like a struggle. Neither team flirted with scoring 70 points before halftime, which had been practically a nightly occurrence in Wizards games. Both teams shot 44 percent in the half and attempted only a moderate number of three-pointers — 14 for Washington and 13 for Sacramento. The score was tied at 57 at halftime, but a disparate advantage appeared at the free throw line and persisted for the rest of the game.

Sacramento made 15 of 16 free throws in the first half on its way to making 24 of 28 overall. Washington connected on 8 of 9 in the first half and 9 of 12 overall. The imbalance came as no surprise: The Wizards rank 29th in the league in drawing free throw attempts. Still, Beal essentially had to force the referees to blow a whistle to get his first two attempts, ramming his way through traffic in the team’s final possession of the half.

Even after getting the call, Beal stopped and stared at the nearest official before taking his place at the line. At halftime, Beal walked off the court toward the Wizards’ locker room with the same intense glare on his face.

By the third quarter, the Wizards returned to their normal posture: shooting with efficiency (54.5 percent in the quarter) and scoring with ease (28 points). However, the Kings shot even better (63.2 percent), scored even more (33) and headed into the final quarter with the momentum. Sacramento finally pulled away in the final two minutes, with the Wizards losing two points they thought they had scored, not receiving a foul call for Thomas and watching Bogdanovic celebrate his three-pointer by waving his hand in front of his face.

Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, Bogdanovic finished with 21 points off the Kings’ bench, and the Wizards left for a four-game road trip out West on a losing note.

