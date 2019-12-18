Instead, the Wizards lost in overtime to the Chicago Bulls, a defeat sealed when Beal’s shot rolled off the rim. Moments earlier, Wendell Carter Jr. converted a layup to give the Bulls a 110-109 margin that held as the final, dropping the Wizards to 8-18 after an abysmal and inexcusable loss.

“We’re showing signs that we’re doing the right things on the defensive end, but moments like tonight, we got to be better,” said Beal, who made only 4 of 19 shots but finished with seven assists and seven rebounds. “Execute down the stretch, and I’ve got to put it away. Plain and simple.”

At the 8:21 mark of the fourth quarter, Washington led 93-75 but then replaced team ball with failed heroics. When the Wizards weren’t missing shots — the starters went a combined 2 for 11 in the fourth — they tossed away important possessions, with eight turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime. And on the defensive end, they committed untimely fouls.

“We may have depended on Brad too much,” Isaiah Thomas said of the stagnated fourth quarter that produced merely 13 points. “We just didn’t execute like we did to get us the lead, and I think that hurt us. That was probably the biggest thing. We played like we were stalling, for whatever reason.”

Still, the Wizards managed to pull ahead 98-96 when Beal converted a pullup jumper with a half-second remaining in regulation. That half-second proved to be plenty of time for the Wizards to make another costly mistake.

The Bulls inbounded needing some heroics of their own — or some help from the Wizards. The hosts obliged. Isaac Bonga fouled Zach LaVine under the rim before any time elapsed. LaVine, who finished with 24 points and five assists, made both free throws as part of Chicago’s 23-5 run to close regulation.

“I thought they were going to run a quick pin-down, so I wanted to make sure we had two perimeter guys switching, which we knew it could possibly happen that way,” Coach Scott Brooks said, explaining his decision to keep starting center Ian Mahinmi on the sideline. “I thought [Bonga] had good position, but at the very last minute they got tangled up and held each other.”

Beal finished with 22 points, while Bertans scored a team-high 26 and tied his career mark with seven three-pointers. But both were part of the Wizards’ closing lineup that gifted the game to the Bulls (11-19).

The Wizards might have been in a giving mood from earlier in the night when every player discovered a shiny Gucci bag in his stall. The contents of the bag: Apple AirPods Pro (retail $249) and a Gucci wallet (cost unknown but certainly absurd), courtesy of the team.

Before the game, the newest Wizard, 7-foot-1 Anzejs Pasecniks, plugged his ears with his gift, calming himself before making his NBA debut.

Pasecniks signed a two-way contract the previous day and immediately became the Wizards’ backup center.

“Nice timing for me,” Pasecniks joked about joining the 17-man roster just before the team gave out presents.

Pasecniks, the 25th pick in the 2017 draft by the Orlando Magic, spent the past two seasons in the EuroLeague. When he signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Wizards, Pasecniks knew he would play mostly in the G League but still expected to step onto an NBA floor this year.

“It’s been a long way. These two years I’ve been preparing for the NBA thinking I’m going to go after this season, after next season, but that didn’t happen,” Pasecniks said. “So it was kind of a hard three years, but finally I’m here and I’m ready to play tonight.”

In a debut that lasted 28 minutes, Pasecniks scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. The addition of Pasecniks came on the heels of rookie Rui Hachimura’s groin injury that will cause him to miss at least five games. Hachimura did not appear inside Capital One Arena on Wednesday night.

Hachimura became the sixth Wizards player on the injury list, and the team’s waning depth showed as the Wizards needed to get creative. Brooks began the second quarter with the pair of two-way players on the court, Pasecniks and Garrison Mathews. Point guards Ish Smith and Thomas played together for a stretch. Rookie Admiral Schofield, a 6-foot-5 wing, again spent time as an emergency center.

The motley rotation made for some unpleasant moments as the Wizards — at least their remaining healthy players — rolled around in the mud with the Bulls in the first half.

The teams combined for 17 giveaways, and while four Bulls starters collected two fouls apiece, three of the Wizards’ top frontcourt players couldn’t stay on the floor: Bonga and Mahinmi spent the closing minutes on the sideline with three fouls, while Pasecniks also was whistled for three in his 13 minutes.

The Wizards shot only 39.6 percent in the half, and Beal went 1 for 5 and even airballed a three-pointer. Just one of the 10 players who checked into the game made more than two shots. That was Bertans, who salvaged the team’s shooting percentage as he has done many times this season.

Although Bertans had a flub of his own in missing a wide-open dunk, he was much more successful away from the rim.

Beginning near the three-minute mark, with Washington ahead 44-43, Bertans went on one of his unconscious spells. He played far beyond the arc — the deeper, the better — and nailed three consecutive threes from at least 31 feet.

After making his last of the half with less than a minute remaining, Bertans held out three fingers. However, he could have used both hands to properly count his three-pointers. Behind his six threes, the Wizards opened a 58-52 lead at half.

The intermission, however, did more to cool him off than the Bulls’ defense. When the Wizards returned to the court, Bertans attempted just one shot in nearly 7½ minutes as the Bulls’ defense adjusted and the offense shifted toward the backcourt.

“We definitely could’ve done a better job in the second half of just moving the ball and looking for open guys,” Bertans said. “At the same time, after I made those six, [the Bulls] definitely paid attention to me a lot more. I wasn’t so open most of the time.”

Instead, the ball remained in the hands of Beal and Thomas. Though Beal attempted six shots, Thomas found a rhythm in making 3 of 4 shots, all coming from three-point range.

The lead grew late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. Up 18, however, the Wizards had only managed to set the stage for their own undoing.

