John Wall finished with 10 points and 13 assists in Washington’s win over the Magic. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Scott Brooks sat, palms upward, and searched for the reason his Washington Wizards played arguably their best game of the season Saturday night in a 130-103 win over the Orlando Magic after one of the worst defeats in the franchise’s recent history the night before.

“Welcome to the world of coaching,” Brooks chuckled, before glancing down at a box score that showed his Wizards fully healthy and without restriction, with seven double-digit scorers, 29 assists and shooting 54.7 percent from the field.

“I have no explanation for the reason,” he said. “I don’t know. We have to try to figure that out.”

It was evident right away that the halfhearted exhibition Washington turned in Friday night — a 35-point road loss to a last-place Brooklyn Nets team — would not be replayed Saturday back in the District.

From Marcin Gortat’s layup — plus a foul — on Washington’s first possession, to Markieff Morris’s putback just before halftime to eclipse 70 points, the Wizards performed with the verve of a healthy, energized team, one worthy of the looming Christmas Day showdown at rival Boston.

“The ball movement was probably some of our best ball movement,” Brooks said. “It’s weird. It almost seemed like we were fresh.”

Washington (18-15) had been playing without a fully unleashed John Wall, as the all-star point guard’s playing time restriction because of lingering knee inflammation was only lifted Friday. He finished with 10 points and 13 assists. Otto Porter Jr., in his second game back after missing two with a hip injury, scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

The Magic (11-23) played without its two leading scorers, forwards Evan Fournier (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (calf), and another starter in guard Terrence Ross (knee). Regardless of the opponent, it was a much-needed victory for a Washington team struggling for steadiness almost halfway through the season.

“Every game is different, but no matter who the competition is, you have to play at a high level,” Wall said. “We say this every year, but same-old, same-old.”

Brooks said his team needed to make shots early, something that has usually led Washington to play with more energy on defense late in games.

Gortat’s opening bank shot set the tone for the Wizards’ offense, and later in the first quarter Wall found Porter with a slick underhand pass for a layup on the fast break.

But Washington could not get a stop early. Moments after a three-pointer from Kelly Oubre Jr., Orlando beat the Wizards down the floor and Bismack Biyombo threw down a wide-open dunk to cut Washington’s lead to 29-27 and leave some of the 17,218 fans at Capital One Arena groaning.

Brooks took a timeout, and out of it, Mike Scott made a layup and Wall nailed a step-back three-pointer. Washington went on a run that turned into a 20-6 binge that lasted well into the second quarter. Scott, playing with the reserves, cracked double-digit scoring by the eight-minute mark of the quarter on a step-back jumper and a free throw.

By the time the Wizards’ starters reentered midway through the period, Washington was making up for lost time. The Wizards led 72-48 at halftime.

“I think you’ve got to think about it until the next day,” Brooks said before the game about Friday’s loss. “I’ve always said think about it until the next day, and then you’ve got to learn from it and move on.”

Scott, who made 7 of 8 shots and is shooting 68.4 percent from the field in his last 11 games (including Saturday’s), scored a team-high 18 points.

“I just feel good,” said Scott, in his sixth NBA season and first in Washington. “With a lot of repetition comes confidence.”

A late eight-point scoring burst put Washington over 70 points in the first half. Porter nailed a three-pointer, then lunged through the paint to grab a rebound and put in a stick-back layup. Morris’s tip shot in the waning seconds capped the surge.

Washington sustained that offensive energy to start the second half, and the Wizards were more than able to offset a career-high 30 points from Magic guard Elfrid Payton. Wall, Bradley Beal and Porter were all able to find open looks from three-point range against a Magic team also playing games on consecutive nights.

“We focused on energy,” Beal said. “We came out more locked in from the start.”

Brooks didn’t go deep into his bench in the third quarter. Only Oubre spelled Porter as the Wizards opened up a 29-point lead. They cracked the 100-point mark on a Beal layup off the dribble with eight seconds left in the quarter.

By the end of the night, Washington had set a season high for points and found what they hope will be an inflection point for its injury-plagued season.

“We have our statement moments, but to be an elite contender, you can’t just have statement moments, necessarily, and that’s our problem,” Wall said. “People know what our team is capable of when we’re healthy and we play at a high level, like we did today.”