Charlotte’s Jeremy Lamb reacts after a play in the second half against the Wizards. Lamb scored 19 points to key the Hornets’ win. (Jeremy Brevard/USA Today Sports)

The Washington Wizards got the play they wanted. Bradley Beal, their two-time all-star, found himself in a one-on-one game against a bench player who had just walked onto the floor. On Friday night, the Wizards had enough time and the right player to potentially beat the Charlotte Hornets. Beal dribbled with a purpose against Charlotte’s Dwayne Bacon, worked to a spot near the rim, but the star couldn’t convert over the reserve.

Beal’s errant layup in the face of Bacon’s smothering defense in the closing seconds sealed Charlotte’s 112-111 win and ended Washington’s brief flutter of a two-game winning streak.

Beal, who shot 4 of 21 from the floor and finished with 15 points, remained on his backside until the final horn sounded. And the Wizards (27-38) remained on the outside of the playoff hunt, squandering an opportunity to make up ground on Charlotte (30-35), one of the team’s they’re chasing for the Eastern Conference’s eighth playoff spot.

“I mean, it’s wide open,” Coach Scott Brooks said about the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. “There are a lot of teams that are fighting for position or fighting to get in and hopefully we can continue to play some good basketball down the stretch.”

At least on Friday, Charlotte played best when it mattered. Jeremy Lamb provided the late separation by drilling a three-pointer with 50.9 seconds remaining. Beal, the nearest defender, could not close out in time and after the difference-making shot fell through, Lamb turned and smiled.

The shot came as a welcome relief for the Hornets, who have spiraled since the all-star break. Before Friday night, the Hornets had lost nine of their last 11 — but one of those wins had come against the Wizards on Feb. 22.

Every bit of Beal’s expanding game was on display during the Wizards’ last visit to Charlotte. Beal carried Washington by scoring a season-best 46 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. Looking back on the game, Brooks recalled that “Brad was on fire.” However, the Wizards couldn’t find a consistent second scorer that night — nor five players to collectively play defense — and lost, 123-110.

Following that loss, Beal described himself as “definitely pissed.” His mood didn’t seem much better Friday.

Beal complained loudly after almost every whistle against the Wizards and suffered no one’s feelings during a timeout in the fourth quarter — when Beal saw two teammates sitting away from the huddle, he yelled in their direction and instructed them to sit closer.

Beal, who has previously shared the opinion that the playoffs should dominate the thoughts of every Wizards player, comfortably filled his role in Charlotte as the captain of the Wizards’ fate.

“He’s improved in every phase of the game,” Brooks said of Beal, “and even being a leader.”

However, Beal did not have the offensive efficiency Friday night to lead by example — he missed his first five shots, which included an air ball three-pointer in the first quarter. While Beal struggled, Bobby Portis led the Wizards with 23 points.

With Bacon’s late defense and Lamb scoring 19, the Hornets’ bench production steadied the team. Still, the Wizards had their share of help in the reserve and might have discovered a potentially effective rotation: starting point guard Tomas Satoransky playing minutes at the starts of the second and fourth quarters with reserves Troy Brown Jr., Sam Dekker, Jabari Parker and Thomas Bryant. In beginning its shift in the second quarter, the group was saddled with a 10-point deficit and then outplayed the Hornets and even the Wizards’ starters.

The bench accounted for 20 of the team’s 30 points in the quarter and the same group held steady with Charlotte in the final frame. Overall, the Wizards’ reserves scored 43 points, with Parker reaching 15 and Brown going for a dozen.