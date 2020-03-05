During the Portland Trail Blazers’ 125-104 victory over the Wizards, Ariza hounded Beal on the defensive end and forced him to get 29 points the hard way — on 10-of-29 shooting. Ariza has been known for swarming opponents and, recently, for shoulder-checking Trae Young after the hotshot Atlanta Hawks guard tried to pull off an embarrassing move against him.

Though Ariza spared Beal from any flagrant tactics, he spent most of his 34 minutes tracking, holding, touching and limiting his former teammate through legal means. Or so it seemed.

“Brad got fouled the whole game,” Coach Scott Brooks said.

The Wizards’ defense did not offer comparable difficulty for Portland (28-35). Every Trail Blazers starter reached double digits, including all-star guard Damian Lillard, who returned to the court after missing the previous six games with a right groin strain, and finished with 22 points on an efficient 6-of-12 shooting.

Carmelo Anthony led the Blazers with 25 points, while center Hassan Whiteside had an impressive line of 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Besides Beal extending his streak of scoring at least 25 points to 20 games, Washington received a big offensive night from reserve forward Davis Bertans, who scored 21 of the second unit’s 41 total points. Still, the Wizards (22-39) had little to commemorate after ending a four-game Western Conference road trip with three losses.

Brooks mixed up the starting five with Jerome Robinson in place of Isaac Bonga in the three spot. Robinson earned praise following his effort Tuesday night in the Wizards’ comeback from a 28-point deficit against the Sacramento Kings. Although Washington ultimately lost, Brooks credited Robinson, a second-year wing player, for his defense while the team scored 46 points in the third quarter.

“We got a lot of developing players that have a chance to get better. Sometimes you get better by watching, sometimes you get better in playing. Sometimes you need them both,” Brooks said before the game. “We’ll see where it goes.”

On Wednesday, rookie Rui Hachimura learned by playing and specifically, playing against his idol.

When Hachimura arrived in Washington last summer, he described Anthony as his biggest basketball inspiration. Though only faint traces of Anthony’s midrange game can be seen in Hachimura’s, the younger player found similarities with the veteran. In Anthony, the 6-foot-8 Hachimura saw a forward in which he could pattern his own game.

“He’s a big guy, but he can shoot,” Hachimura said back in June. “He’s quick.”

And Hachimura learned for the first time in his professional career just how quick — in releasing long-range jumpers — Anthony can be.

In the first quarter, Portland made 6 of 11 attempts from the three-point arc and Anthony accounted for a pair. Both times, he took the shot in front of Hachimura, who failed to close to the perimeter. And after both makes, Anthony turned and did his patented celebration, tapping three fingers on the side of his head after teaching the rookie the finer points of jump shooting.

“I coached him for three years and he came to work every day. I don’t know if he gets enough credit for that. He loves the game,” Brooks said of Anthony. “I always thought he was addicted to the court. He always wanted to be on the court and always wanted to be part of the group to get better and to be able to do this for . . . 16, 17 years, that’s pretty incredible to be able to do it and still have the hunger.”

Guarding an accomplished scorer like Anthony will mark another moment in the development of Hachimura. However, he wasn’t the only young Wizards player learning hard lessons.

Center Moritz Wagner started in place of Thomas Bryant, who rested on the second night of the road back-to-back due to injury management. Despite getting the starting nod, Wagner logged less than 10 minutes in the first half. He fouled often and couldn’t stay on the floor to make a positive impact.

After subbing back into the game in the second quarter with two fouls, Wagner had a short stint on the floor. Lillard made a simple entry bounce pass to center Whiteside, who had no resistance at the rim because Wagner was behind him and Beal did not help protect the rim. Wagner committed his third foul, created a three-point opportunity and sat the remainder of the half.