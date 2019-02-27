For the Washington Wizards, trouble usually comes in the third quarter. After the first half, when both teams have gone through their rotations and spent the intermission back in the locker room working out the kinks, Washington typically returns to play at its worst. The trend has spoiled plenty of nights during this season that still hangs in the balance.

The Wizards bucked the pattern Wednesday night, however, behind a dominant third quarter and finished off the Brooklyn Nets for a 125-116 victory. To be more specific: a road victory for a team with eight to its credit.

The Wizards (25-36) showed balance behind Bradley Beal, who finished with 31 points to extend his streak of scoring 20 or more to 15 games. Trevor Ariza disrupted the Nets in the passing lane. Thomas Bryant, who came off the bench for the second straight game, once again thrived in his reserve role. And rookie Troy Brown Jr. played quality minutes as Wizards Coach Scott Brooks pushed the rotation to 10 players.

After outscoring Brooklyn 33-19 in the third quarter to extend an eight-point halftime lead to 22, Washington maintained a double-digit lead late in the game but four starters remained on the floor — including Beal, who logged 40 minutes. With 1:30 left and the Wizards leading 123-110, Beal argued a call and received a technical foul. Still, Beal made the most of his time on the court, registering a game-best plus-24 rating despite seven turnovers. His 31 points came on 12-for-22 shooting.

Ariza, who played 35 minutes, contributed 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Bryant scored 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench while Jabari Parker continued his role as a point forward among the reserves, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds and sharing five assists. Brown, who bounced back from a G-League stint, scored seven points in 13 minutes.

The Nets (32-31), who had won 11 of their previous 14 games at Barclays Center, opened a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and appeared set to dizzy Washington defenders from behind the three-point arc. However, any concerns that this would be yet another night of Wizards basketball — when teammates overhelp and don’t communicate enough — were assuaged during the opening quarter and throughout the first half. By the third quarter, Washington outplayed Brooklyn in every facet.

The Wizards, who had lost four straight, entered Wednesday surrendering the second-most points in the NBA in the third quarter (29.6 per game). In Brooklyn, however, Washington held one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league to a paltry 19 points in the third quarter.

Washington forced steals, collecting five during the frame and scoring 15 points off seven Brooklyn turnovers, and by extension played fast and piled up transition points near the rim. Besides picking off passes around the perimeter, the Wizards remained defensively sound enough to curb the Nets’ three-point habit.

The Nets had made 12.6 threes per game this season, and in their most recent win, over the San Antonio Spurs, they hit 19 of 50 from beyond the arc (38 percent). They weren’t shy in firing away against Washington, but with a little more than two minutes remaining in the third quarter when Shabazz Napier missed the mark from long range, Brown grabbed the defensive rebound and Chasson Randle completed a finger roll off an assist by Bryant. Washington opened a 99-71 lead with the layup, and the Wizards cruised to their first win since Feb. 9 from there.