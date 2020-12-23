The Wizards ultimately ran out of answers in Philadelphia, falling to the 76ers, 113-107 in their season opener, but Washington — with Beal and Russell Westbrook the engine for much of the night — looked like a team transformed.

Tied with Philadelphia with just over five minutes to play, Coach Scott Brooks sent out Beal, Westbrook rookie Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant as his closing lineup – subbing in Isaac Bonga at times for Avdija – and, unlike in seasons past, Washington showed both the offensive power and the defensive fortitude to battle the 76ers into the final stretch.

But a miscommunication with more than two minutes left to play allowed Ben Simmons to push Philadelphia up 101-99 and the Wizards couldn’t recover. With 69 seconds left Joel Embiid made a driving layup past Bryant to put the 76ers ahead for good.

“There are no moral victories,” Brooks said afterward.

Beal finished with 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting, though he made perhaps his most significant impact on the defensive end.

Westbrook logged a triple-double in three quarters to become the first Wizards player to ever record a triple-double in his debut. He had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists.

The veteran made a difference from the start.

Asked to provide a little insight into Westbrook’s famously focused pre-game routine, Brooks launched into story mode Wednesday night ahead of the game.

Washington had struggled to establish a dominant tone on defense in their first two preseason games, a fault that led to slapdash offense and two discombobulated losses. Hours before Westbrook made his preseason debut Saturday — the only exhibition the Wizards won — he gathered the team for a speech.

“He said, ‘Hey, the game doesn’t start at 7. The game starts now.’ ” Brooks recounted, quoting Westbrook. “ ‘When you wake up in the morning, that’s when the game starts. You’ve got to prepare yourself. You’ve got to think about who you’re guarding, how you’re going to think about the game in a positive way.’ With him saying those words, the players listened. . . . I’m pretty proud of what he has, in three weeks now, been able to instill into our program.”

Whether it was Westbrook’s words affecting his teammates or the man himself operating on court — most likely a combination of both — the Wizards had extended periods of fluid, crisp offense. On defense, they kept Philadelphia from scoring for the first six minutes of the second half.

Avdija, 19, earned the start in his inaugural NBA game, debuting at the wing spot that Brooks has said could remain fluid throughout the season. On Wednesday, the Wizards were more concerned with taking care of the starting forward spot usually occupied by Rui Hachimura, who will miss approximately the first three weeks of the season with pink eye. Brooks started 21-year-old Isaac Bonga in his place with Troy Brown Jr. backing him up.

Avdija finished with seven points (2 for 2 from the field) and four rebounds.

Bonga helped Washington off to a solid opening stretch before Westbrook subbed out, the Wizards’ energy took a dip and Philadelphia pounced to end the first quarter on a 14-2 run with momentum that carried into the second.

Washington trailed by 13 points in the second quarter before Brooks put his starters back in. Beal hit a three with just over four minutes left in the half then passed the baton to Bertans, who had looked rusty as could be in his lone preseason appearance Thursday, going 1 for 7 from three against the Detroit Pistons.