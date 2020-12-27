As in its season opener at Philadelphia on Wednesday and to a lesser degree against Orlando on Saturday, Washington soared for three quarters Sunday at Capital One Arena. With Russell Westbrook on the bench for a night of rest, Bradley Beal, backup point guard Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant were the backbone behind a 17-point lead through three quarters, and it looked like the Wizards had solved what Beal called an issue of effort the night before.

But Beal and Neto weren’t on the court at the start of the fourth quarter, and Washington (0-3) didn’t score for more than three minutes until Neto hit a floater with 8:49 to play that made it 96-87 in the Wizards’ favor. Magic guard Evan Fournier, who had been at Beal’s mercy all night on defense, brought Orlando within 101-99 with 5:22 to play thanks to a deep three, and the Wizards kept just a nose ahead until Fournier finally claimed a 108-107 lead for the Magic at the free throw line with 2:57 left.

Consecutive layups from Bryant and Neto gave Washington a 113-110 lead with just under a minute to play, but it was wasted when the Wizards failed to stop a driving layup from Markelle Fultz or a putback from Nikola Vucevic on back-to-back Magic possessions. The Wizards’ best shot at tying the game — a driving layup from Beal with just under 20 seconds to play and the Wizards trailing 114-113 — just missed.

Orlando sealed the game from the free throw line, the same spot that had kept it alive all night. The Magic shot 39 for 40 from the line compared with Washington’s 11 for 13, and ultimately outscored the Wizards 43-19 in the final 12 minutes.

Before the game, Wizards point guard Ish Smith was asked about how urgently the team felt it needed a win. He said that players can’t get too emotional in the first handful of games in a 72-game season. But Sunday night stung.

The first of Washington’s seven sets of back-to-back games during the first half of this NBA season both brought a challenge and, for much of the night Sunday, seemed to have prompted a spark from a team still finding its footing. In facing the Magic 24 hours after Saturday’s frustrating 130-120 loss, Smith and Coach Scott Brooks spoke of a playofflike atmosphere surrounding Sunday’s rematch.

“You can’t run from it.” Brooks said. “. . . There’s a thousand things you love about the NBA, and this is one of the things I do love about it: You get to come back the next day.”

In a normal season, the Wizards would have had to wait weeks or months for a return game on their home floor. In this condensed season, Washington hardly had to wait at all to bounce back and get another chance to beat Orlando, even if it had to do so without Westbrook. The former MVP is not expected to play consecutive games at all this season as the team tries to keep the 32-year-old as healthy as possible. Westbrook was on the same rest management plan in Houston last season.

With Westbrook unavailable, Washington found a replacement for his energy in Neto.

Neto (whose first name is pronounced Ha-OOL) set an aggressive tone from the opening tip starting in Westbrook’s place, and his fellow starters Deni Avdija and Bryant ran alongside him. Beal contributed his usual impressive output — though true to the team’s playoff mentality, this time he seemed to relish matching up against Fournier even more than usual, adding spin moves or the extra juke to his normal shots.

Beal led the Wizards with 29 points on 10-for-29 shooting and Neto was close behind, matching a career high with 22. Bryant added 16 points and seven rebounds.