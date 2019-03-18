The crowd at Capital One Arena had grown so quietly disinterested in the Washington Wizards’ 116-95 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night that a few hecklers in section 108 were perfectly audible in their taunts of the home team during an embarrassing third quarter. They called out Wizards Coach Scott Brooks by name on loop as the Jazz took a commanding lead, and soon a few Wizards players were looking to the crowd to locate who the dissenters were.

Washington (30-41) hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from making the NBA playoffs, but this latest setback felt like a devastating and demoralizing blow with 11 games remaining. The Wizards had entered the night 3½ games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference, leaving them with a razor-slim margin of error and in need of serious help to make a late run at the postseason. But a healthy crowd still showed up to watch the Wizards against one the league’s most talented teams in the Jazz, which is clinging to its own playoff position in the West.

The gulf between the teams could not have been more apparent. The Jazz (41-29) bottled up Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who entered Monday with back-to-back 40-point games but shot just 4 for 12 from the field to finish with 15 points. It was also superior in the paint, earning a 41-34 rebounding advantage and getting stellar rim protection from center Rudy Gobert. On the other end, Utah used its balance to run circles around Washington’s defense — the Jazz finished with 49 made field goals on 35 assists and hit 14 three-pointers, which included five triples in the third quarter alone to open up a 20-point lead.

It was one of the most lackluster performances in weeks for the Wizards, who had won six of their past 10 games and three of their previous four during this homestand. Despite Beal’s struggles early — he missed five of his six shots in the first half, including all three of his three-point attempts — Washington’s Trevor Ariza made his first four shots and the Wizards had pieced together enough offense in the first two quarters to remain within 57-45 at halftime.

But just as so many of the league’s top teams have done in this building this season, Utah exposed Washington’s inconsistency on the defensive end and took firm control by the early stages of the third quarter. After the Wizards had pulled within 67-58 with 8:50 remaining in the quarter, Utah outscored Washington 24-13 the rest of the period to take a 91-71 lead. While Jazz forward Joe Ingles pestered Beal with lockdown defense, he also finished with 16 points and helped spark an offensive burst by the Jazz in the second half.

Ingles and Donovan Mitchell (19 points) made back-to-back three-pointers at one point early in the third quarter. Then came a dunk from Gobert and five straight points from forward Jae Crowder (18 points), and later Mitchell finished an alley-oop dunk on an assist from point guard Ricky Rubio to make it 79-60 and put the game effectively out of reach.