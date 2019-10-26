These Wizards would play hard, he would say, even if the results didn’t match the effort. During a season-opening road trip that concluded Saturday night, Washington lived up to its coach’s expectations despite a 1-2 start to the season.

The Wizards fell, 124-122, Saturday to the San Antonio Spurs, a loss that continued a 20-year losing streak for the franchise in San Antonio. But it was still a loss that proved the Wizards to be a plucky bunch.

Bradley Beal facilitated and scored to finish with 25 points and 11 assists. Ish Smith let loose with speedy breakouts to the rim and shot freely in open space from within and beyond the three-point arc for a season-best 19 points. Rui Hachimura played with metronomic steadiness and disproved any notion of rookie nerves, recording 16 points to start his career with three straight games in double figures.

And then there was Davis Bertans, basking in adoration from Spurs fans after the team showed a tribute video, then making the home team wish it had never let him go. Bertans, a sharpshooter over three seasons to start his career in San Antonio, knocked down all seven of his shot attempts, including all five of his three-point attempts, for 23 points.

Though playing on the road on the second night of a back-to-back set, the Wizards would not go away. The score fell into a tie 10 times in the fourth quarter, and the lead changed another six times. Only a DeMar DeRozan layup finally finished the Wizards.

LaMarcus Aldridge stonewalled Beal on a screen, allowing DeRozan to drive past center Thomas Bryant and get to the rim and score with 5.5 seconds remaining. On the Wizards’ next play, Beal could not duplicate DeRozan’s drive and had his shot blocked by Derrick White to end the game.

“I told the guys, that’s why our fans are going to fall in love with our team, because we just give a lot of incredible effort,” Brooks had said following the team’s win Friday night in Oklahoma City.

On Saturday, Isaiah Thomas joined this lovable bunch, making his season debut after five weeks of recovery from left thumb surgery.

Thomas remained in the forefront during his time on the sidelines. His personality, as much as his relatable size, has made him a popular figure in his previous NBA stops, and Thomas made an effort to click with Washington fans during his recovery.

He crowd-sourced information for the best facial in the city, and one day, for no apparent reason, he tweeted his love for D.C. Even on Friday, when he showed up to the game against the Thunder in a sweatshirt honoring his hometown Seattle Supersonics, trolling the basketball-loving people of Oklahoma City about the former version of their team, he said he would rather be wearing a Wizards uniform.

Thomas’s desire to please, and his intense yearning to prove that he has fully recovered from the pain and surgeries that have interrupted his past few seasons, could not overcome all that rust. He hadn’t played in an NBA game since April 7, and it showed as Thomas hunted for shots during his first stint back on the floor.

He missed his first four shot attempts: a midrange jumper, a catch-and-shoot three that grazed the rim, an aggressive pull-up three in transition and finally a runner closer to the paint that missed the rim entirely.

Still, Brooks kept Thomas on the floor for nearly nine straight minutes, and visions of the old I.T. finally appeared. Thomas’s appetite for deep shots never waned, and he hit consecutive three-pointers, including a one-legged runner — a shot he has rehearsed over and over during post-practice shooting workouts.

In the closing seconds of the third quarter, a regular layup did the trick as Thomas leveled the score at 90. He finished the game with 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting and played pivotal minutes as the Wizards threatened to pull off a notable win.

There are no baby shark costumes visible inside the Wizards’ locker room, nor is there a puppy mascot to call their own. The Wizards haven’t quite reached the status of the local baseball team playing in the World Series, or the hometown hockey squad still gaining capital from its Stanley Cup win. They have plenty of work to do to become as endearing as winners, but the Wizards have already convinced themselves. They are a team Washington will soon come to love.

