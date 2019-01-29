After his first late-game test in the NBA, Troy Brown Jr. sat in his locker stall, shaking his head. He blamed himself for how the final play had transpired in the Washington Wizards’ 116-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown had the ball with his team down three, but when a second defender surprised him, he lost possession, and the ­Wizards could not get a shot up.

Inside the Quicken Loans Arena visitors’ locker room, Bradley Beal did not notice his 19-year-old teammate in misery. But if he had, he would have ended the solo pity party.

The Wizards didn’t lose Tuesday night because of a rookie’s mistake. Instead, the Wizards, led by the inexcusable effort of the top rotation players, dropped into bad habits and underestimated a weaker opponent.

The fact that Brown and a patchwork group consisting of newly acquired Gary Payton II and G League star Jordan McRae were trusted to be on the floor in the final seconds to potentially complete an epic comeback from a 25-point deficit was telling enough. When several of the top Wizards finally took a seat on the sideline in the fourth quarter, an NBA game actually broke out.

[Otto Porter Jr. continues to adjust to new role: A max player coming off the bench]

“That’s the way we should’ve been playing the whole game — the last six minutes, not the whole quarter,” said Beal, who logged 36 minutes but only a little less than four in the final period. “That’s the way we should’ve been ­playing.”

Every regular rotation player who logged more than 20 minutes finished deep in the red of plus/minus ratings. Their lagging defensive effort allowed Cleveland to set season highs with 48 assists and 15 three-pointers. For the second time this season, Washington traveled to Cleveland and looked inferior against one of the worst teams in the league.

“We probably thought that Cleveland was terrible, and they came out and punched us in the mouth,” Beal said of the 11-41 Cavaliers. “Just like they did last time we were here [Dec. 8], and we got the same result.”

The effort dramatically changed in the fourth quarter, when Washington outscored the Cavaliers 44-28 as its closing lineup nearly overcame the 25-point deficit it faced with 6:58 to play.

Sam Dekker attacked the rim, Thomas Bryant cleaned the boards, Payton dialed up assists, and McRae scored like a man who recently dropped 54 points in a G League game. McRae connected on all five of his shot attempts, including a step-back three-pointer that pulled the Wizards within 115-111 with 30.7 seconds left.

“We just went out there and played hard. We didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. Everybody just played hard,” said McRae, who played less than nine minutes but poured in 15 points. “Coach told us to try to get it back to within 12, and that’s what we tried to do.”

[Magic Johnson: Warriors must dominate for a decade like Showtime Lakers to be greatest ever]

That goal proved too easy for the group. McRae’s two free throws trimmed the Cavaliers’ lead to three points with 18.5 seconds left, and the score remained 116-113 after Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman missed both foul shots on the other end with 11.1 seconds to play.

Beal had made 10 of 20 shots and three three-pointers before sitting down with 8:15 to play and watching with the rest of the starters. When the Wizards called a timeout to draw up a final play, Beal and the other main three-point shooters remained observers. Coach Scott Brooks decided to stick with the substitutes.

“I thought those guys earned the right being down 20 points to battle back and fight and claw, and they earned the right to put us into overtime,” Brooks said. “They played hard. They played harder than the group out there, and our starters didn’t play hard enough. That’s the bottom line. The team that plays harder usually wins the game 99 percent of the time, and they outplayed us.”

When the group of reserves returned to the floor with 10.8 seconds left, Payton handled the inbounds pass and found Brown only because he was the one who was closest to the ball. Brown maneuvered away from his defender as the seconds ticked down but dribbled into trouble as Osman stripped the ball.

After the game, Brown replayed the turnover in his head.

“I mean, it was just bad execution,” he said. “The original play didn’t work out. I got the ball and, at the end of the day, I just got to orchestrate that situation better. We had time on the clock, and I mean, that was that. We played hard, the second unit or the guys that came in.”

Beal wasn’t in earshot to hear Brown’s regret, but he wouldn’t have listened anyway.

“I’m going to grab him as soon as I walk out of here because I didn’t get a chance to talk to him after the game, but he’s okay. He’s okay,” Beal said. “It’s his first time in that situation, and you can’t really expect him to know exactly what to do. He probably was thinking three. We could’ve got a two. He was probably thinking, ‘Get J-Mac the ball.’ It’s a tough position for him, but he’ll be in that position in the future. It’s a learning experience for him, but that’s not why we lost the game.”